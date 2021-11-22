ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns expect Hunt, Conklin to return to practice this week

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZ1IT_0d43rlzV00

The Cleveland Browns have been without running back Kareem Hunt since Oct. 19 and without right tackle Jack Conklin since Oct. 31, but they may be getting both back this week as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they are expected to practice.

"Looking forward, should be able to get Kareem and Jack back for practice to practice this week at some point," Stefanski said.

Hunt went down with a non-contact calf injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was carted into the locker room after medical staff helped to keep him upright as he left the field. The running back could not put weight on his right leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Oct. 19, Hunt was placed on the injured reserve list with a calf injury. After missing the past five games, Hunt has been eligible to return for two weeks but was not quite ready to return from the injury, which was expected to keep him out around four to six weeks.

"Kareem's kind of a special player for us. It's kind of tough to truly put into words what he brings to the table, but he's just kind of that guy that makes everything go," center JC Tretter said.

Conklin dislocated his left elbow in the Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After Conklin was injured, Stefanski called the injury "significant" but said he hoped he’d be back at some point this season.

The Browns placed Conklin on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 ahead of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, deeming him out for at least three weeks. After missing three games, Conklin is now eligible to return from IR if healthy.

"He's been rehabbing extremely hard trying to get back as soon as possible. It'd be a huge addition for our line and for our team, getting him back out there," Tretter said.

Stefanski said he's "hopeful" that Hunt and Conklin will both be ready to play against the Ravens on Sunday as they are both "progressing well" through their injuries.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED:

Browns place Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve
Browns activate FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris; T Jack Conklin placed on Injured Reserve

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
numberfire.com

Browns' Kareem Hunt (calf, IR) ruled out Week 11, nearing return

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (calf, injured reserve) will not play Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. Hunt will miss at least one more week, but Stefanski said the running back is getting close to a return. Nick Chubb is expected back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so D'Ernest Johnson will likely play Hunt's complementary role out of the backfield. Johnson could potentially see more volume if the Browns are able to build a comfortable lead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Arizona Cardinals#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ir
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns’ Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions

One day off was enough for Baker Mayfield. The Browns' battered quarterback returned to practice after taking a day to rest an assortment of injuries and appears set to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “That's what we are planning for,” said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Mayfield was kept...
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski 'hopeful' that Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin will play vs. Ravens

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. As the Cleveland Browns prepare for one of their biggest games of the season, they could be getting two key members of their offense back from injuries. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expects running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin to practice this week and is "hopeful" that both players will be available to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cleveland Browns to activate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin for Sunday

The Cleveland Browns got some good news on Friday as head coach Kevin Stefanski said both Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin will be activated for Sunday. Injuries have been the theme in 2021 for the Cleveland Browns. It seems as though one player after another has gone down with some sort of ailment and even players such as Baker Mayfield have been pushing through some serious injuries.
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Browns 1st And Goal Report: Hunt Return Will Be Difference

The Browns have a trio of excellent tight ends in David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. The Ravens are really bad in their defensive secondary, giving up a lot of yards and are at the bottom of the league standings as far as stopping big plays. I’d have Mayfield dinking and dunking little screen passes to these players all night long.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy