Black Friday morning madness at the Outlet Shops of Grand River

From The Tribune staff reports

LEEDS — The Outlet Shops of Grand River will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The stores are stocked and ready for customers to find that perfect gift. Great sales and doorbusters planned.

This year celebrates the return of The Shops’ famed SWAG Bag Giveaway to the first 500 customers in line at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The first 500 customers will receive a number that can be turned in for a Swag Bag.

The total value is over $15,000 in gift cards and prizes. Every Swag bag has a gift card or prize, ranging in value from $10 to $799. There are also prizes such as handbags from Michael Kors and Kate Spade, a men’s and women’s backpack from Coach, diamond jewelry and watches from Kay Jewelers, two vintage bikes from Mountain High, gifts from Bath & Body Works, and more. Additional coupons and special offers in the swag bags.

With the retail industry changing dramatically over the last couple of years, The Outlet Shops of Grand River have positioned themselves uniquely as a shopping and event destination. People travel to Leeds, Alabama, to shop because The Outlet Shops have a great blend of stores that everyone knows and loves alongside unique local retailers providing a remarkable shopping experience.

With the addition of the Grand River Drive-In, The Backyard hangout with yard games, dog park, and eateries, including Neighbors Brew & Pies / Saw’s BBQ, Grand River has become a shopping, leisure, and entertainment destination, making it the perfect venue to shop for those incredible Black Friday deals and enjoy the atmosphere.

The Outlet Shops of Grand River is located at 6200 Grand River Boulevard East, Leeds, AL 35094 . For more information about The Shops, please visit www.ShopsOfGrandRiver.com