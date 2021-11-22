ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Studio BV Creates A Colorful New Headquarters for Advertising Powerhouse Fallon

By Words: Jesse Dorris
Interior Design
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global advertising agency Fallon resided in Minneapolis’s distinctive AT&T Building, with its canted windows and expanses of vision and spandrel glass, for more than 25 years. But the team needed a change of scenery. First, the company and its sister agency Publicis Sapient looked to the hip North Loop neighborhood...

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
thereminder.com

Level Two Studios develops new studio space

SPRINGFIELD – A new, state-of-the-art production facility, Level Two Studios, is opening for professional video and photography use at 155 Brookdale Dr. Director of Production and Technology at Level Two Bryan Czajkowski spoke about why the studio space was developed. Located inside the offices of the marketing, advertising and public relations group Market Mentors, Czajkowski explained the studio was developed as a means to supplement Market Mentors production needs. “We were going out of pocket doing it at other places, so we thought we can do it better and more effectively in-house,” said Czajkowski.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
bakingbusiness.com

Blendtek opens new headquarters

CAMBRIDGE, ONT. — Ingredient solution and product development company Blendtek Ingredients Inc. has opened a new 85,000-square-foot headquarters in Cambridge. The new building will house Blendtek's head office, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and is designed to increase production capabilities, advance innovation in product development and support expanded partnerships in Canada, the United States and throughout Europe.
BUSINESS
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Agency#At T#Living Space#At T Building#Studio Bv
Financial Times

What’s under the bonnet of Virgil Abloh’s latest collaboration with Mercedes-Benz?

When Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz, first paid a visit to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton’s headquarters in Paris there was a small hitch. “It was a Saturday, and I was in front of this huge building but there was no doorbell,” says Wagener, who eventually gained entrance, via a series of phone calls, security gates and an elevator, to the studio of the men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton. “The space was nothing that I would have expected – there were DJ mixing decks, pieces of furniture and clothing in a bright open space. You know within the first five seconds if you are going to connect with someone and those first impressions are never wrong. That meeting two years ago was the start of a great friendship and collaboration.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CBS Chicago

‘The WasteShed’ Art Store, Selling Recycled Supplies For Less, Opens Second Location In Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) – Art supplies at an affordable price and it helps protect the environment. CBS 2’s Jim Williams tells us about a store that just opened its second location in the Chicago area welcomed by artists and teachers alike. What we might see as trash ready to be hauled away. “Somebody just put them out on the curb.” Eleanor Ray sees a world of creative possibilities. Jim: All of this material had been discarded? Eleanor: It had all been thrown out. Craft felt once thrown out is now part of this work of art — Eleanor’s own creation — hanging at her store. “We are a thrift...
EVANSTON, IL
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ARTnews

Photography Museum Fotografiska to Open Spaces in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai

Fotografiska is in expansion mode, with plans to add three new spaces to its empire of photography museums by 2023. The private museum said on Friday that it plans to open locations in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai over the next couple years. The Berlin and Shanghai museums are set to open in the third quarter of 2022, while the Miami one is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023. Of the three, the Berlin museum is expected to be the biggest, occupying 58,000 square feet. Herzog & de Meuron, the firm behind the newly opened M+ museum, has been...
MUSEUMS
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
weeklypostnc.com

Tacora Creates Studios Is The Photography Experience You Deserve

CHARLOTTE – Tacora Woods is Mint Hill’s up and coming favorite local photographer. Her business, Tacora Creates Studios, is ready to meet every artistic need a family may want or need. “Whether a client is looking to capture a family portrait, milestone moments of a child, or a celebratory birthday shoot, I know one of my sessions can meet any request,” Woods confidently shares.
MINT HILL, NC
Interior Design

2021 CODAawards Winners and Honorees

The CODAworx manifesto is simple: Art matters. The belief that artistic contributions enliven and enrich spaces flows into the organization’s annual CODAawards. Celebrating its first decade, the Collaboration of Design + Art awards honor the year’s best projects integrating commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public space. Winners and merit selections were chosen in 11 categories, such as transportation, commercial, and landscape. The jury featured Interior Design editor in chief Cindy Allen—the magazine is a partner of the awards—and 17 other luminaries, including Pratt Institute president Frances Bronet, architect Chad Oppenheim, and American Society of Interior Designers CEO Gary Wheeler. The group combed through nearly 400 entries from 19 countries to honor the most exemplary installations, sculptures, and interventions. Their top 100 selections were posted online where the public could vote for two people’s choice selections. In all, this year’s awards represent over $463 million in commission fees, but their power lies in the energy and meaning they bring to spaces from Canada to Colombia.
DESIGN
The Independent

Bin storage room advertised as ‘studio flat’ for £600 a month rent

A bin storage room with chipboard fittings and no windows was advertised on property websites as a “studio flat” available to rent for £600 a month. The advert for the “newly refurbished” lodgings north of Manchester’s city centre was quickly removed from Rightmove and OpenRent after it was widely mocked on social media. The OpenRent listing stated: “We are delighted to offer this modern studio unit to let. “This would be the ideal home office for any working professional who wants to be located in the buzz of city centre, close to all amenities.” The property in Jefferson Place was...
Interior Design

Bohinc Studio Unveils Whimsical Seating Collection

Designer Lara Bohinc’s Afternoon Tea collection celebrates the joyful and indulgent moments of the eponymous ritual. Her Trevor dining chair is pared down to essential elements—a clever assemblage of powder-coated steel rods and upholstered spheres that form the back- and (optional) armrests. The 34-inch-high chair is charmingly facelike but also has the look of a colorful brooch. That’s not surprising: Bohinc studied industrial design in Slovenia and metalwork/jewelry at Royal College of Art in London, and has served as a design consultant to Montblanc, Gucci, Cartier, and other brands. Available in tasty red, burgundy, or mint wool, Trevor can be served with the delicious Profiterole side tables or Patisserie coffee tables.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Interior Design

10 Questions With… Steve Leung and His Son, Nicholas

Steve Leung is arguably one of the world’s most prolific designers. Trained as an architect at The University of Hong Kong, he opened his own firm, Steve Leung Design Group in the mid-’90s, ranked among Interior Design‘s 2021 top 100 Giants. Today, he maintains offices in Beijing and Guangzhou with Hong Kong and Shanghai serving as twin headquarters. Projects across diverse sectors include private residences and show homes in China, serviced apartments YOO8 by Kempinski in Kuala Lumpur, Ta-ke Japanese restaurant with Kengo Kuma in Hong Kong and Shangri-La The Shard in London. Leung also served as president of International Federation of Interior Designers from 2017 to 2020.
DESIGN
Interior Design

Dutch East Design Brings Chef Melissa Kelly’s Italian Heritage Full Circle for a Restaurant at the JW Marriott Orlando

When the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes offered two-time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly the chance to follow up her blockbuster Primo restaurant in Maine with a second, southern location, there was one thing she wouldn’t change: her farm-to-table philosophy. Everything else about the 7,800-square-foot space would be utterly transformed, under the careful hands of Dutch East Design, into a tribute to her Italian roots.
HOME & GARDEN
Fstoppers

Create a Studio Gel Look With Lightroom Masks

Can you emulate studio gel lighting with Lightroom's new masking tools? In short, yes, but is it as good as the real thing?. Lightroom's new masking feature has certainly changed the way we can edit and in a big way. Being able to isolate the subject and the background and then intersect these with color, luminance, radial, and linear gradients has quite simply expanded the need for Lightroom. And depending on the type of editor you are, it may dramatically reduce your need for Photoshop.
TECHNOLOGY
Interior Design

JG Neukomm Architecture Breathes New Life into a Decades-Old Manhattan Residential Building

When envisioning a fresh aesthetic for a decades-old Manhattan residential tower, architect and designer Jean-Gabriel Neukomm looked well beyond the city’s bustling streets for inspiration. Drawing on his own photographs of Joshua Tree National Park in California and the deserts of New Mexico, the color and material palette for The Landon, a 329-unit residential building in Midtown West, began to take shape. “I was initially taken by the relationship of Manhattan’s West side to the American Southwest—two disparate places historically connected by a thin rail line—as a starting point in our design,” shares Neukomm, founder of his namesake firm. “To flesh that idea out, I turned to some of my images… I liked the images’ soft, dusky palettes, and how those could straddle color, tone, and texture.”
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy