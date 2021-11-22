Studio BV Creates A Colorful New Headquarters for Advertising Powerhouse Fallon

The CODAworx manifesto is simple: Art matters. The belief that artistic contributions enliven and enrich spaces flows into the organization’s annual CODAawards. Celebrating its first decade, the Collaboration of Design + Art awards honor the year’s best projects integrating commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public space. Winners and merit selections were chosen in 11 categories, such as transportation, commercial, and landscape. The jury featured Interior Design editor in chief Cindy Allen—the magazine is a partner of the awards—and 17 other luminaries, including Pratt Institute president Frances Bronet, architect Chad Oppenheim, and American Society of Interior Designers CEO Gary Wheeler. The group combed through nearly 400 entries from 19 countries to honor the most exemplary installations, sculptures, and interventions. Their top 100 selections were posted online where the public could vote for two people’s choice selections. In all, this year’s awards represent over $463 million in commission fees, but their power lies in the energy and meaning they bring to spaces from Canada to Colombia.
