Ellen White will attempt to match and then eclipse Kelly Smith’s “outrageous” England goalscoring record still not quite believing she is being mentioned in the same breath.The 32-year-old Manchester City striker marked her 100th cap with her 45th international goal on Saturday to hand Sarina Wiegman’s side a 1-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Austria in the process taking her to within one of Smith’s tally.She will hope for a chance to add to her haul when Latvia arrive at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday having shipped 10 without reply against the same opposition in Riga last month, and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO