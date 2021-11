NFL footballer Everson Griffin is now safe and “getting the care he needs” after posting an alarming series of videos on Instagram claiming an intruder was trying to kill him, his team the Minnesota Vikings said.A press release by Minnetrista police department released on Wednesday said that law enforcement officials went into the 33-year-old defensive end’s home after Griffin dialled 911 around 3am and said someone was inside his house and he needed help from the police.Griffin also said that he had fired a weapon but that no one was injured. When police officers reached the player’s home, they...

