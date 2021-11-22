ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Freight & Cargo Industry

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPS - Free Report) , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (. AAWW - Free Report) and Air Transport Services Group (. ATSG - Free Report) to benefit from the favorable trends surrounding the industry. Despite the robust demand environment, supply-chain woes are making the companies struggle to meet elevated demand. Worker shortage...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

National Air Cargo Could Triple Freighter Fleet, Chairman Says

National Air Cargo is looking to more than double and even triple its fleet of freighters to capitalize on the growth of air cargo, National Air Cargo Holdings Chairman and CEO Chris Alf has told Aviation Daily. National is studying the recently launched Airbus A350F and Boeing 777-300 passenger-to... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

2 Stocks to Brave the Internet Software & Services Industry

The outlook for the Internet-Software & Services industry appears negative going by the estimate revision trend over the past year, driven largely by the pandemic. Some companies were however positively impacted by the pandemic and the rush-to-digitize trend that it gave rise to. The diversity of players in this group is the reason for this dissonance.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Stocks#Air Worldwide#United Parcel Service#Aaww Free Report#Atsg Free Report#Ups
Zacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Mixed Q3 Earnings?

The industrial sector has been attracting investor attention as the gradual reopening of U.S. and global economies highlights brighter prospects. Consumer confidence in the United States rose in October primarily on the heels of easing Delta variant concerns, improving labor market conditions, rebounding U.S. economy from the pandemic-led slump and accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollouts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Targets Vancouver Flooding With Additional Cargo Capacity

Air Canada is flooding Vancouver with additional cargo capacity from November 21st to 30th. The 45% increase comes as a measure to protect the supply chains in British Columbia which are currently under pressure due to last week’s flooding. Let’s find out more. Rapid increase. Air Canada has today announced...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
theloadstar.com

Cost-hit air cargo handlers warn of double-digit rise in charges

Forwarders can expect significant increases in air cargo terminal handling charges next year, as the sector struggles with rising costs. It’s no secret that there have been some big winners, financially, from the chaos that is the current logistics market. Blue Alpha Capital yesterday noted that shipping lines had seen...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

5 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

VMC - Free Report) , Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (. SUM - Free Report) and Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (. CNR - Free Report) have been gaining from the positives. The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry consists of manufacturers, distributors and sellers of construction materials like aggregates, concrete along with other related items for public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential as well as other end markets. The materials also include gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, concrete blocks, ready-mix concrete, and oil and gas proppants. The industry players are also involved in designing, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and installation of external building products for commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in domestic as well as international markets.
CONSTRUCTION
Telegraph

Air freight takes off as companies try to dodge supply chain pain

As global shipping supply chains buckled, businesses looked to the sky for answers. With sea ports snarled and companies scrambling to get space on super-sized container ships, air freight has become an attractive option for companies to get the goods. The sector is booming as a result, with prices two-and-a-half...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Ocean carrier CMA CGM orders A350 cargo jets from Airbus

Airbus on Friday landed ocean shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM as the second customer for its new freighter version of the popular A350 twin-aisle passenger aircraft as competition for dedicated cargo jets heats up to meet global shipping demand. The European airframer said CMA CGM, which launched a cargo...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Zacks.com

3 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

EAF - Free Report) , Worthington Industries, Inc. (. NWPX - Free Report) will gain from the strong demand levels, cost management, focus on improving efficiency and investment in automation. About the Industry. The Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry comprises metal processing and fabrication services providers that...
INDUSTRY
leedaily.com

Waymo’s Robotic Semis to Haul Cargo for Ups Amid Tight Freight Demand

Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, is extending a partnership with UPS further on than urban delivery vans to put in robotic semi-trucks for pulling much massive loads for the predominant logistics giant in Texas. New Trial Phase With Ups. With the approaching year-end holiday season, the Mountain View, California-based...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

4 Promising Alcohol Stocks to Watch as Supply-Chain Woes Loom

DEO - Free Report) , Constellation Brands Inc. (. STZ - Free Report) , Molson Coors Beverage Company (. Though the demand environment remains robust, companies are struggling to meet the demand due to the ongoing supply-chain disruptions, which have led to product shortages due to port congestion-related supply delays. Escalated input, freight and packaging costs along with higher advertising expenses may continue to be headwinds.
DRINKS
mobileworldlive.com

5G Path Promises Growth for the Coal Industry

PARTNER CONTENT: Green and intelligence are leading the coal industry towards growth. In China, there are more than 5,300 coal mines across the country, each with its own complexities and geological conditions. Intelligence has proven vital for the high-quality development of the industry. As such, intelligent coal mining has been in progress for almost 10 years, replacing strenuous patterns with more holistic models, but a number of challenges still remain unsolvable. But as 5G technologies mature, this situation seems to be turning around and we can see potential solutions ahead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

From booking to billing, hyperautomation transforming freight journey

Every day more freight businesses are integrating comprehensive digital platforms, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate groups of related tasks while also augmenting the workflow of employees. This comprehensive process is called hyperautomation ⁠— a term coined by research firm Gartner. The ultimate goal of hyperautomation is...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

3 Supermarket Stocks to Watch on Robust Industry Trends

KR - Free Report) Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (. CRRFY - Free Report) well-positioned. The Zacks Retail – Supermarkets industry includes supermarket retailers, which offer grocery, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, electronics, stationery, automotive accessories, hardware and paint, sporting goods, fabrics and crafts, entertainment products, home furnishings and much more. Players in this industry operate through various formats such as supermarkets, multi-department stores, retail stores, discount stores, supercenters, hypermarkets and warehouse clubs. Nevertheless, food retail accounts for a chunk of their business. The industry has undergone a significant transformation over the years, with e-commerce playing a strong role. Given consumers’ rising preference for online shopping, industry participants have been enhancing pickup and delivery services as well as offering easy payment options.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Entrepreneur

Top 3 Stocks From the Satellite and Communication Industry

Companies in the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry are benefiting from a wide proliferation and cheaper access to space technology, which lead to a diversification in end-market users. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data have given rise to multiple use cases across industries like oil and gas, agriculture, transportation, and non-governmental organizations. Geopolitical competition in space as a contested domain is leading to further investments by global militaries.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy