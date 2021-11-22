ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analog Devices (ADI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADI - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23. For the fiscal fourth quarter, ADI expects revenues of $1.78 billion (+/- $70 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating an improvement of 50.9% from the year-ago reported...

Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 26th

COLD - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days. ENR - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Zacks.com

Delek (DK) Stock Declines 6.1% Despite Beating on Q3 Earnings

DK - Free Report) have dropped 6.1% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 4. This downward stock movement could possibly be triggered by a huge debt burden in the third quarter, increase in operating expenses and a lack of contribution from DK’s retail segment. Behind the Earnings Headlines.
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.
Zacks.com

G-III Apparel (GIII) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top and bottom-line growth when it releases third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal third quarter currently stands at $1.79, which shows growth of about 37% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has increased 2.3% in the past 30 days.
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

OLLI - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: SecureWorks (SCWX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

SCWX - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Anaplan (PLAN) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

PLAN - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.6%. However, the figure remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $155.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and improved 35.2% year over year. Anaplan...
Entrepreneur

Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.3%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.
Zacks.com

DELL Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up on Strong PC Demand

DELL - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7% and increasing 17% year over year. Revenues, on a non-GAAP basis, increased 21% year over year to $28.41 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3.8%. Product revenues increased...
Zacks.com

Gap (GPS) Q3 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, View Cut

GPS - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected top and bottom-line numbers for third-quarter fiscal 2021. Supply chain headwinds including factory closures and port congestion led to product delays, which made it difficult for the company to fulfill the strong customer demand. Lower inventory levels during the quarter hurt the top line. Management expects supply chain issues to persist in the days ahead. Nevertheless, it is progressing well with the Power Plan 2023 strategy.
Zacks.com

NCino (NCNO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

NCNO - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com

Burlington Stores' (BURL) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BURL - Free Report) have jumped 8.6% in the trading hours on Nov 23, following the robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and compared favorably with the respective year-ago tallies. Quarterly performance was primarily buoyed by the successful execution of...
Zacks.com

Jiayin (JFIN) to Release Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JFIN - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $90.7 million, indicating a surge of 53.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents,...
Zacks.com

Agilent's (A) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

A - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The bottom line improved 23% year over year and 10%, sequentially. Revenues of $1.66 billion came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. The top line was up...
Zacks.com

Best Buy (BBY) Queued Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BBY - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line from the respective prior-year quarter’s reported numbers when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11,602 million, which...
Zacks.com

In Quest of Earnings Beat? Bet on These 5 Stocks

LULU - Free Report) , PVH (. MRO - Free Report) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (. IPG - Free Report) are some of the stocks that could win from the likely EPS surprise. What Makes Earnings Beat So Intriguing?. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on...
