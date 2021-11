(Missourinet) The taps at Anheuser-Busch’s St. Louis brewery will soon flow with a beer that hasn’t been tasted in more than a century. KSDK TV reports that Anheuser-Busch announced this week it’s bringing back its original flagship beer, the St. Louis Lager. It was the main brand for the company when it first started in St. Louis back in the 1850s. St. Louis Lager is a darker beer, which started as a regional brew but ended up being distributed all over the world. It won gold medals at tasting competitions in Philadelphia in 1876, Paris in 1878 and Amsterdam in 1883.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO