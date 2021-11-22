ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Krasinski to voice Superman in 'DC League of Super-Pets'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygoCK_0d43p57w00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- John Krasinski will voice Superman in the upcoming animated film, DC League of Super-Pets.

The actor confirmed his casting on Twitter Monday alongside an image from the film featuring Superman flying with his powerful pet, Krypto the Super-Dog.

Dwayne Johnson is voicing Krypto in the film, which follows the heroic dog as he teams up with a cat to stop crime while Superman is on vacation.

"Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI...DJ's the one with the tongue)," Krasinski said on Twitter.

Kevin Hart also stars in the film and voices Ace, Batman's crime-fighting dog. Co-stars include Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer and Natasha Lyonne.

DC League of Super-Pets is coming to theaters on May 20. Jared Stern is writing the film and co-directing with Sam Levine. Johnson is producing.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

John Krasinski Put His Foot Down Over This Surprising ‘Office' Storyline

Fans of "The Office" know the love story between Jim and Pam made us all believe in the concept of happily ever after. Now imagine if Jim had totally blown it all — by cheating on Pam. That was a storyline the show's show’s creator, Greg Daniels, proposed, but actor John Krasinski, who played Jim, refused to film the scene.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Re-Team For 'DC League of Super-Pets' Trailer - Watch!

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart lead the voice cast for the upcoming film DC League of Super-Pets!. The duo reunite for the animated feature, after of course, starring together in the Jumanji movies. Here’s a synopsis: Krypto the Super-Dog (Johnson) and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Office Scene John Krasinski Refused to Shoot

Though The Office is a comedy through and through, there are many emotional moments and romances to root for. And there’s no couple more associated with the show than Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). Viewers were so invested in Jim and Pam’s relationship when The Office...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Vanessa Bayer
Hypebae

Dwayne Johnson Voices Superman's Super-Dog in New DC Animated Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer of its upcoming animated film titled DC League of Super-Pets. The movie follows the story of Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) and his owner Superman (John Krasinski) who share the same powers and fight crime together in Metropolis. However, Krypto’s world turns upside down when Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped. In order to save them all, Krypto recruits Batman’s hound Ace (Kevin Hart), Wonderwoman’s pig PB (Vanessa Bayer), The Flash’s turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne) and Green Lantern’s squirrel Chip (Diego Luna) to help him rescue the Justice League.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Gives a Major Justice League Member a Makeover

The Justice League has some four-legged competition in the form of the DC League of Super-Pets. The animated movie starring Dwayne Johnson as Superman's best friend Krypto dropped its first official trailer today, introducing fans to super pets such as Kevin Hart's Ace the Hound and others. Viewers also get their first look at DC League of Super-Pets' Justice League, who come together to stop Lex Luthor's latest evil scheme. However, the trailer reveals DC League of Super-Pets gives one member of the Justice League a physical makeover.
PETS
flickeringmyth.com

DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up graphic novel announced

It’s already been announced that the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC animated feature DC League of Super-Pets is set to spawn a video game spinoff, and now comes word that Krypto, Ace and the rest of the Super-Pets are set to take centre stage in their very own graphic novel adventure entitled DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up, set for release on May 17th 2022.
COMICS
Collider

First ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Images Show Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto the Superdog

Earlier this month at DC FanDome, a teaser trailer for the upcoming superhero movie DC League of Super-Pets was released. The animated movie has a slew of voice-acting talent with Dwayne Johnson voicing Superman’s equally superpowered pup, Krypto. While a full trailer has yet to be released, Entertainment Weekly has revealed new first look photos from the new DC film.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc League Of Super Pets#Fyi#Johnkrasinski
ComicBook

DC League of Super-Pets Reveals Full Lineup in New Images and Plot Details

The next year is set to bring a lot of facets of the DC universe to the big screen, with blockbuster films surrounding Batman, The Flash, and more. In addition to that, audiences will get to experience the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, which will revolve around the animal companions of some of DC's greatest superheroes and villains. A new interview with Entertainment Weekly provides the best look yet at the film, following a brief teaser that was released during DC FanDome. This includes two new stills from the film, which you can check out below.
MOVIES
411mania.com

The Rock Voices Krypto the Super Dog in First Trailer for DC League of Super-Pets

You’ve seen the superheroes of the Justice League. Now, it’s time to see a story about their super-pets. Warner Bros. has dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming CG-animated feature, DC League of Super-Pets, featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Super Dog, aka the dog of Superman. You can check out that trailer below.
PETS
flickeringmyth.com

DC League of Super-Pets trailer will make you believe a dog can fly

Warner Bros. has debuted the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, the upcoming animated feature which sees Krypto the Superdog team-up with a rag tag bunch of shelter animals with newly-acquired powers to help him rescue the Justice League when they are kidnapped; check it out here…. In “DC...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'DC League of Super-Pets' Trailer Reveals a Different Kind of Superhero Movie

Earlier this week, the first images were released as a teaser for the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets, starring Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, Superman’s pet. Now, we have a brand new trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ newest animated action-adventure feature film from writer and director Jared Stern (writer of The Lego Batman Movie).
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Get a doggy bag for the ‘League of Super-Pets’ trailer

Hey, remember how great Spider-Verse was? It might take a minute or two for you to remember just how great, because quite a lot has happened since it hit theaters back in the far-off year of 2018 — how young we all were back then — but we can assure you that, yes, it is as good as you remember it being. We can remember folks hoping and praying that the studios would learn a lesson from all this and just make interesting — and fun! — cartoon superhero movies to contrast with their more serious-minded live-action output, which was a nice dream. But we’ve all been rudely awakened from our collective slumber thanks to the trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, which finally dropped online on Wednesday after showing in front of Ghostbusters 4 this past weekend. Why are we frustrated, you might ask? Well, because we should have known that the studios would go the Illumination route and try to find their next Secret Life of Pets, but this time with The Rock and Kevin Hart. Fun!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy