Football

2021 ACC 2-Minute Drill: Week 12

watchstadium.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second to last week of the season, the race...

watchstadium.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
#American Football#Acc
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New College Football Top 6

New rankings are in from ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six following a very eventful rivalry Saturday. On Saturday, Michigan upset Ohio State for the first time in a decade, Alabama narrowly escaped Auburn in the Iron Bowl...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
watchstadium.com

NFL Betting: Week 12 Best Picks and Advice

During the NFL season, Stadium sports betting analyst Nate Jacobson will break down every single point spread. With three games on Thursday for Thanksgiving, here are his early thoughts on the Week 12 slate using lines as of Tuesday morning. Note: Nate will discuss all of his college football and...
NFL
The Game Haus

College Football Bowl Schedule

The college football season is over and now teams will be waiting for a bowl game. Here is the 2021 college football bowl schedule. This will be updated as teams accept bowl bids. DateBowl GameTeam 1Team 2. December 17Bahamas BowlMiddle TennesseeToledo. December 17Cure Bowl. December 18Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. December...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Ten candidates for Duke football's head coaching vacancy

With the David Cutcliffe era officially coming to an end in Durham, the focus now shifts to identifying who the next Duke head coach could be. Here is a list of 10 candidates that athletic director Nina King might have in mind, grouped into two categories. The main qualities we took into account were a potential coach's recruiting chops and ability to produce sustained success.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry names a leader

Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
FOOTBALL
watchstadium.com

2021 ACC Football Touchdown Remix: Week 11

It was a wild Week 11 in the ACC with nine teams scoring at least 30 points, and three games being decided in the final minutes or overtime. Check out all of the ACC touchdowns scored this week in the ACC Football Touchdown Remix for Week 11.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
97.3 ESPN

Dave Weinberg’s Eagles-Broncos 2-Minute Drill

Here is a quick look at the Eagles win in Denver over the Broncos to get them to 4-6 on the season. Eagles' best number: 82 (Darius Slay's fumble return for a touchdown) Eagles' worst number: 2 (offensive linemen injured in the fourth quarter) View from my living room: Sunday...
NFL
watchstadium.com

2021 ACC Football Top 5 Offensive Plays Of The Week: Week 11

Some high-impact plays in big games headline this week’s top 5 offensive plays of the week in the ACC. The Seminoles and the Hurricanes both pulled out all the stops in another Miami vs. FSU game for the ages. Will Swinney’s fake field goal touchdown might have been the spark that the Tigers were looking […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ACC football power rankings after Week 11

In Week 10 of the 2021 college football season, all 14 ACC teams played games. There were no major upsets within the conference, but there were three particularly good games that stood out. On Thursday night, in a battle of top 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh...
NFL

