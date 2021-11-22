2021 ACC 2-Minute Drill: Week 12

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams publicly reacted to Sunday’s stunning news of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC on Twitter, showing support for the man who coached him in a crushing loss to Oklahoma State less than 24 hours earlier. Multiple news outlets are reporting Riley has already accepted the USC job,...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
With a 60-14 win over South Alabama on Saturday night, Tennessee became bowl eligible in year one under Josh Heupel. With a bowl game as a certainty now, we take a look at the latest bowl projections for the Vols with one week remaining. CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections-...
The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
New rankings are in from ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six following a very eventful rivalry Saturday. On Saturday, Michigan upset Ohio State for the first time in a decade, Alabama narrowly escaped Auburn in the Iron Bowl...
During the NFL season, Stadium sports betting analyst Nate Jacobson will break down every single point spread. With three games on Thursday for Thanksgiving, here are his early thoughts on the Week 12 slate using lines as of Tuesday morning. Note: Nate will discuss all of his college football and...
The college football season is over and now teams will be waiting for a bowl game. Here is the 2021 college football bowl schedule. This will be updated as teams accept bowl bids. DateBowl GameTeam 1Team 2. December 17Bahamas BowlMiddle TennesseeToledo. December 17Cure Bowl. December 18Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. December...
With the David Cutcliffe era officially coming to an end in Durham, the focus now shifts to identifying who the next Duke head coach could be. Here is a list of 10 candidates that athletic director Nina King might have in mind, grouped into two categories. The main qualities we took into account were a potential coach's recruiting chops and ability to produce sustained success.
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
It was a wild Week 11 in the ACC with nine teams scoring at least 30 points, and three games being decided in the final minutes or overtime. Check out all of the ACC touchdowns scored this week in the ACC Football Touchdown Remix for Week 11.
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Here is a quick look at the Eagles win in Denver over the Broncos to get them to 4-6 on the season. Eagles' best number: 82 (Darius Slay's fumble return for a touchdown) Eagles' worst number: 2 (offensive linemen injured in the fourth quarter) View from my living room: Sunday...
Some high-impact plays in big games headline this week’s top 5 offensive plays of the week in the ACC. The Seminoles and the Hurricanes both pulled out all the stops in another Miami vs. FSU game for the ages. Will Swinney’s fake field goal touchdown might have been the spark that the Tigers were looking […]
In Week 10 of the 2021 college football season, all 14 ACC teams played games. There were no major upsets within the conference, but there were three particularly good games that stood out. On Thursday night, in a battle of top 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0