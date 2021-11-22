ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Bursts Into Tears During Surprise Reunion With English Teacher: ‘You Really Did Change My Life’

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Adele was wonderfully surprised when her English teacher made an unexpected appearance at her “An Audience With Adele” performance at the London Palladium on Sunday night.

During the ITV special, Adele performed songs from her new album “30” and answered questions from the star-studded audience, which included Hannah Waddingham, Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, Stormzy and Emma Thompson.

At one point, Thompson asked: “When you were younger, was there someone who kind of supported you, inspired you or sort of protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to go on?”

Adele answered that she had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught English named Miss McDonald. When Thompson inquired if she kept in touch, Adele responded: “No, she left when I was in year eight. It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. I’ve always been obsessed with English, and obviously now I write lyrics, but she also did street dance. I was too scared to join, but in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that. But yeah, she just um, she was so bloody cool, so engaging and she really made us care and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets on and gold sequins and I don’t know, she was just bloody cool and so relatable and likable that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

That’s when Thompson revealed that McDonald was in the audience, prompting the Grammy-winning singer to burst into tears as her teacher made her way to the stage.

“Hello, my darling! Oh my god, I’m so proud of you,” McDonald said while embracing Adele.

“I didn’t know that you were coming!” Adele replied in shock. “Hi, how are you? Oh you look exactly the same. Are you still teaching?”

McDonald replied: “No no, I’m just looking after my family. Don’t cry, thank you. Thank you for remembering me.”

Adele then told McDonald that she “really did change my life,” adding: “Mum! Mum, can you believe it? She’s over there, she doesn’t want to be filmed. Oh, now I’ve got to get me whole face redone.”

The two caught up for a brief moment as Adele continued wiping the tears away from her eyes, with McDonald pointing out her children in the audience and Adele asking to get her number.

“I’ve still got all my books, you know?” Adele told McDonald. “All my books from when you were my teacher.”

After McDonald exited the stage, Adele ran off to actually get her makeup retouched, hilariously forcing Alan Carr to sing his own version of “Make You Feel My Love.”

Watch the full video below.

