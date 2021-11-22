ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr Launches Online Class on How to Play Drums

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Ringo Starr wants to share some peace and love — and his experience playing drums for one of the most famous bands of all time.

Starr launched an online class on drumming and creative collaboration, with the legendary percussionist of The Beatles teaming with MasterClass for the 12-part course. In his class, Starr shares his approach to drumming and creative process.

The course covers the basics of drumming, songwriting and “playing with feeling,” through Starr’s drumming demonstrations and his “candid storytelling” of his life, including his time with the Beatles and with his All-Starr Band, per MasterClass. In addition, Starr shares his principles for collaborating with other creators and how to maintain a positive spirit.

“If I can give any piece of advice, it’s to love what you’re doing,” Starr said in a statement provided by MasterClass. “In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love.”

Starr’s MasterClass comprises 12 individual video lessons for a total of one hour and 49 minutes of instruction. Starr’s class is now available on MasterClass , along with more than 150 classes led by celebrities and expert instructors, as part of the site’s annual membership plans that start at $180/year.

Ringo Starr, born Richard Starkey on July 7, 1940, joined Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison in 1962 to form The Beatles, one of the most influential rock groups of the 20th century. Starr himself has received nine Grammys and has twice been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, first as a Beatle and then as a solo artist.

Between 1970 and 2021, Starr released 20 solo studio albums and two EPs as a singer, songwriter, producer, collaborator and drummer. Starr also has appeared in more than 15 films and won an Academy Award for 1970’s “Let It Be” for song score alongside his Beatles bandmates.

“Ringo is an international icon,” David Rogier, founder/CEO of MasterClass, said in a statement. “As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation.”

MasterClass’ roster of instructors span music, media and entertainment, sports, the arts and more. The lineup includes classes led by Metallica , Issa Rae, RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Alicia Keys, Ken Burns, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Judd Apatow, David Mamet, Steve Martin, former Disney CEO Bob Iger and James Cameron.

Watch the trailer for Starr’s new MasterClass:

