A Lovely Holiday Market Is Coming Soon To Westfield SF Centre

By Jamie Ferrell
 7 days ago

This free event will feature handmade goods from over 125 local artisans.

San Francisco’s holiday fairs are in full swing, and this one has especially caught our eye! The Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival by Dear Handmade Life will come to Westfield San Francisco Centre from 10am-4pm on November 27 and December 11-12, and it’s about to make your holiday shopping a whole lot more fun.

Westfield SF Centre

Support small businesses and local artisans in a beautiful environment with all the holiday cheer you could wish for! Shop beneath Westfield Centre’s historic glass dome and upside-down Christmas tree while listening to live music.

Products include handmade jewelry, pottery and ceramics, clothing, home goods, art, apothecary items, and more. Artisans are selected via a jury process and will change each day, so plan on coming back!

Visitors can also enjoy DIY crafts and activities! They include the following:

  • Make a paper quilled bow with Miss Paper Craft
  • 10-minute mini manicures with Tamara Lo
  • Decorate your own dog treats with Bentley’s Barkery & Barktique
  • Make your own holiday bow and rose with Woof Baked Goods
  • Make your own button with Vongeekery
Michelle Feileacan Photography

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of the city,” said Nick Cattaneo, marketing director of Westfield San Francisco Centre. “We encourage everyone to come out on Small Business Saturday to support the creative magic of local makers.”

Make sure to check out the Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival from 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 27; Saturday, December 11; and Sunday, December 12. You can find it on the top floor of Westfield San Francisco Centre, located at 865 Market St in San Francisco.

Featured image: Nicole Stevenson/Dear Handmade Life

Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

