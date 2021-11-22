ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

NJ Roadside Prostitution Bust Leads To Charges For PA, OH Pair

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJuFR_0d43oVQS00

A routine traffic stop led to prostitution charges for a Pennsylvania man and Ohio woman in North Jersey, police said.

Emmanuel Ojo-Powerson of Pocono Pines, PA, was spotted by Secaucus police officers stopped on the side ramp of Paterson Plank Road onto Route 3 west around 1:05 a.m. Nov. 16, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

During the stop, the 34-year-old driver admitted he was at the Extended Stay Hotel on Plaza Drive engaging in prostitution, Miller said. Officers went to the hotel and found Crystal Hotlosz of Clairsville, OH, 41, the chief said.

Ojo-Powerson was charged with prostitution while Hotlosz faces the same, and money laundering, police said.

Ojo-Powerson was also issued three motor vehicle summonses was released from police custody. Hotlosz was served her complaint summons and was released from police custody.

#Prostitution#Police#Money Laundering#Pocono Pines#The Extended Stay Hotel
