Teresa Giudice’s Friend Caroline Rauseo Confirmed That She Has Joined Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey sounds like it will be juicy and filled with drama. I expect nothing less from the ladies of New Jersey. It sounds like Jennifer Aydin may be iced out of the RHONJ cast. She was missing from a cast photo, and also missed some cast events during the show’s off season.

Apparently, Jennifer also weathered cheating rumors when Margaret Josephs claimed that she was stepping out on her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin . I really hope this isn’t true because I love this couple.

Margaret said that someone got in Dolores Catania’s face, which is a recipe to unleash Paterson Dolores. Teresa Guidice is in “love love love” with Luis “Louie” Ruelas . Louie proposed in October of 2021, in Greece.

Margaret , who is probably still pissed that Teresa dissed her husband, Joe Benigno , for being a plumber , seized on the rumors about Teresa’s new man. Margaret gossiped about Louie’s past and alleged that he is a “sex addict.” Teresa unfollowed Margaret on Instagram , so we know that these two dueling divas are not on good terms.

For some reason, Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga supports Teresa and Louie’s engagement . Joe Gorga , who is Melissa’s husband and Teresa’s brother, was over the moon about the news . “It was meant to be. It’s a beautiful thing and I love it,” Joe stated. Poor Melissa doesn’t think that she be a bridesmaid in Teresa’s wedding. So much for family and being like sisters, right?

During Season 12, there is reportedly a Teresa moment that surpasses the iconic table flip . Is that even possible?

Fans will see some new faces on the show this season. Teresa’s friend, Caroline Rauseo , has joined the cast. Caroline spoke to The Sun on November 17, 2021, while at Jennifer’s charity masquerade ball. The soiree benefitted Jennifer’s brother’s non-profit organization, Long Island Musical Theater Festival.

“I have been friends with Teresa for over 25 years. I met Jennifer and Dolores through Teresa and we’re really close,” Caroline explained, “We have established a friendship.” Caroline continued, “I can’t say who I fought with right now, but if you watch this season is very explosive. There are a lot of exciting moments.”

There were rumors that Caroline , who is a real estate broker, might be joining RHONJ after she posted on Instagram that she was part of Teresa’s birthday celebration. She captioned a group photo, “Nothing like a girls night out w all of these beauties. Celebrating @teresagiudice & @priscilladistasio #birthdayvibes.” The group photo included Teresa, Caroline, Jennifer , and Dolores .

According to The Sun , Traci Lynn Johnson , who is married to football player Tiki Barber , has reportedly joined the show as a Friend of the Housewives. It sounds like Season 12 of RHONJ is going to be epic!

