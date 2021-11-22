ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, IA

Person killed after Centerville officers called to assault

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A person was killed after authorities were called to a Centerville area home to check on a reported assault. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Monday that Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at a location outside the city. After they arrived, someone fired shots and a person was killed. The dead person wasn’t identified. Officers were not injured. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

(Davenport, Iowa, AP) Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car. The Quad-City Times reports that emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport. The Davenport Police Department says in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Algona Police Officer Fires at Suspect Leading to High Speed Pursuit

(Algona, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating after an Algona police officer fired at an alleged suspect early Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a disturbance at a Super 8 motel and one officer discharged his firearm. The suspect then led patrol cars on a high-speed chase before losing control of his vehicle. No officers were hurt in the incident. The one who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave.
ALGONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Man arrested following Pursuit

(Glenwood) A Mills County man is in custody following a pursuit that started near Pacific Junction. Deputies attempted to stop a 2008 Chrysler 300 near Highway 34 and 190th Street. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Wade Opdyke of Malvern, attempted to flee, leading law enforcement on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. The chase ended on Interstate 29 near the 40-mile marker.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Man Gets 9 Years For Being Passed Out in Vehicle With Loaded Gun

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Waterloo man found with a loaded handgun while passed out in a car is going to federal prison for more than nine years. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic was sentenced to 110 months after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Alibegic was previously convicted of firing a gun that resulted in a bullet passing through a house. He was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station in October of 2020 with a stolen firearm next to him. A pill bottle with fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax was also seized from the car. The U-S Attorney’s office says search of his home turned up three more guns with Alibegic’s D-N-A on them.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Centerville, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Centerville, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Authorities ID Suspect Fatally Shot by Police in Centerville

(Centerville, IA) — Authorities are identifying the man fatally shot by police officers Sunday near Centerville. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to a domestic assault and became engaged in a shootout. The D-C-I says 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville was killed in the shooting. No officers were hurt. No other information has been released by investigators.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two-Vehicle Crash in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A distracted driver is blamed for a two-vehicle accident in Elliott. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 5:57 a.m. at 110th And Elm Street. The drivers are minors, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing their names. According to the report, one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Parents arrested after six-month-old tests positive for Methamphetamine

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested after a six-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says on November 12th at 3:42 a.m., Mills County Deputies were contacted by the Omaha Police Department in regards to a six-month-old child who tested positive for methamphetamine and resides in Malvern. The child was receiving care at an Omaha hospital. The child was released from the hospital and taken into the custody of the Department of Human Services.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year old Shawn Lee Eliff of Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning in connection with a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police transported Eliff to the Montgomery County Jail for driving with a suspended license through the State of Iowa with nine withdrawals in effect.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

17-year-old arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect is now charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Des Moines. Authorities on Tuesday announced the charges against Quarian Deonte Moore. He was arrested Thursday on several warrants unrelated to the killing. Police say further investigation led to the charges in the Nov. 14 shooting death of Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines. Deng was found in a vehicle with a gunshot injury and died at a hospital. A second person was treated for a minor gunshot injury. The killing was the 12th in Des Moines in 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on warrants in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Gonzalez Herrera, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000. Melissa Louise Gammell, 40, of Shenandoah, was arrested Monday on a...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bond Hearing For Students Charged in Killing of Fairfield Teacher

(Fairfield, IA) — The two students accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher have bond hearings today (Tuesday) in Jefferson County. Sixteen-year-olds Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are charged with the first-degree murder of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Her remains were found in Chautauqua Park on November 3rd. Court documents indicated Graber suffered inflicted trauma to the head. Both suspects have asked the judge to reduce their one-million-dollar bonds. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than 45-thousand dollars for Graber’s family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 823 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 24. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 517 new positive cases in Pottawattamie County, 45 in Crawford...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Man arrested on Theft Warrant

(Sidney) A Fremont County man faces theft charges. Fremont County Deputies arrested 51-year old William Charles Maddox of Hamburg on Monday in connection with a stolen 1977 Ford F250 pickup from a flooded residence in Hamburg on May 22, 2021. Maddox is charged on a Fremont County warrant for 2nd – degree theft.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sparky’s One Stop in Rockwell City Destroyed in Fire

(Rockwell City, IA) — A familiar pit stop for motorists traveling along Highway 20 near Rockwell City is reduced to rubble after a massive fire Tuesday. Multiple reports indicate a semi parked at the pumps right beside Sparky’s One Stop caught fire and the flames quickly spread and engulfed the building. The convenience store burned to the ground and is a complete loss with damage estimated around five-million dollars. The truck driver was hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation but no one else was hurt. Investigators are working to determine what caused the truck to catch fire.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

APD warns residents of a Medicare Scam

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a Medicare scam this is going around the area again. The caller is pretending to be with Medicare and already has the name and phone number of the potential victim. The caller then reads off a Medicare number for the potential victim to verify. This is a bogus number and they ask you to read your actual Medicare number. The scammer then tells the caller if they do not give them the card number that their Medicare will be denied. The caller has been trying to use these scare tactics to get your personal information. They tell the potential victim that they need to replace their current paper card with a plastic card with a magnetic strip.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy