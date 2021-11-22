Person killed after Centerville officers called to assault
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A person was killed after authorities were called to a Centerville area home to check on a reported assault. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Monday that Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at a location outside the city. After they arrived, someone fired shots and a person was killed. The dead person wasn’t identified. Officers were not injured. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Comments / 0