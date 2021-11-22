Person killed after Centerville officers called to assault

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a Medicare scam this is going around the area again. The caller is pretending to be with Medicare and already has the name and phone number of the potential victim. The caller then reads off a Medicare number for the potential victim to verify. This is a bogus number and they ask you to read your actual Medicare number. The scammer then tells the caller if they do not give them the card number that their Medicare will be denied. The caller has been trying to use these scare tactics to get your personal information. They tell the potential victim that they need to replace their current paper card with a plastic card with a magnetic strip.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO