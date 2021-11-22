Porsha Williams Shades Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Cast For Not Thinking She’s An “All-Star”

What does it mean to be an “all-star” Real Housewife? Is it the number of years that you’ve been on the show? Is it being an OG of your franchise or having the most Instagram followers? It’s a tricky question. And on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live , Andy Cohen asked the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to weigh in on which Real Housewives are worthy of the “all-star” title. As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for things to get shady and for egos to get bruised.

Andy put a picture of a Real Housewife on the screen, and the inaugural cast of all-stars was instructed to raise a card if they thought the person on the screen should also be considered an all-star. All seven cast members raised their cards for Jill Zarin . Next, Jeana Keough’s picture flashed up on the screen, and most people had no idea who she even was. But things got really interesting when Porsha Williams’ face popped up on the screen.

Kyle Richards and Cynthia Bailey were the only RHUGT cast members who thought Porsha should be considered an all-star. Kenya Moore just sat there smiling, refusing to acknowledge her former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate. Even Andy looked surprised at the cold response to Porsha. All he could say was, “Wow.”

When the clip from WWHL made its rounds on Twitter, Porsha wasted no time jumping in to defend her legacy. She reposted the clip and tweeted, “This is so cute being that I was originally cast to head the all star show along with Gizelle [Bryant] . Traveling during quarantine was our issue. Booked & busy when it came back around! Watch #PorshaFamilyMatters Nov. 28th & grab my book #PursuitOfPorsha! S/O Cynthia & Kyle .”

That was definitely shade. However, Porsha’s claim aligns with what Gizelle said in an interview over the summer when asked about RHUGT . Gizelle said, “I was actually going to do it. It was in pre-production for me and [Porsha Williams], as well as some of the other ladies that they went with. But then COVID hit. So, that group was cancelled.”

So while there may be some truth to what Porsha is saying, it’s pretty ironic that she cites “traveling during the quarantine” as a blocker for filming RHUGT . Her upcoming spinoff show, Porsha’s Family Matters , is all about her family traveling to Mexico during the pandemic .

The second season of RHUGT is already in production, so maybe Gizelle and Porsha can officially get their “all-star” status on the third season. Imagine it. Instead of partying at a mansion in Turks and Caicos or cozying up at Bluestone Manor, they could all take a luxurious trip to Hotel Gizelle.

