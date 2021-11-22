ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing mom, 2 sons are found a day after vanishing, Raleigh police say

By Patrick Zarcone, Rodney Overton
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Monday afternoon that a missing mother and her two sons were found, just after authorities released new information and new photos related to the day-old disappearance.

Raleigh police first issued a news release Sunday night that said they were “assisting” in the search for Michelle Servary, 37, and her sons, Grant, 9 and Rex, 4.

In that release, police said Servary and her sons were last seen Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Alumni Drive, which is near Lake Raleigh at the Centennial Campus of N.C. State, the news release said.

On Monday afternoon, police said the trio was last spotted around 11 a.m. Sunday near Silver Lake in the 5000 block of Tryon Road. javascript:false

“While no foul play is known to be associated with their disappearance, the RPD is assisting efforts to locate them to help ensure their well-being,” the news release said.

Just before 5:50 p.m. Monday, police said “Servary and the children have been located and are okay,” in another news release.

A Silver Alert from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety early Monday said that Servary was “believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

Police did not say where Servary and the children were found or what triggered the disappearance.

PREVIOUS STORY

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police issued a news release late Sunday night about a missing mother and her two sons.

Michelle Servary

Raleigh police said they were “assisting” to help find Michelle Servary, 37, and her two sons, Grant, 9 and Rex, 4.

The trio was last seen Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Alumni Drive, which is near Lake Raleigh at the Centennial Campus of N.C. State, the news release said.

“While no foul play is known to be associated with their disappearance, the RPD is assisting efforts to locate them to help ensure their well-being,” the news release said.

Raleigh police asked anyone who saw Servary since Sunday morning or who believes they know her present whereabouts to call 911.

Raleigh police photos

Police released three images — two of Servary and one of her sons — but two of the photos are extremely small and hard to see.

A North Carolina Department of Public Safety Silver Alert said that Servary was last seen wearing a tan button-up sweater, black T-shirt, blue pants and tan ankle booties.

Her 9-year-old son last had on a gray T-shirt with red lettering, blue track pants and gray Nike shoes. The 4-year-old boy was wearing a blue two-tone pullover sweater, gray track pants, purple and blue Nike shoes, and had a large yellow and orange duck pillow, the alert said.

Officials said the three were last known to be heading west with a possible destination of Atlanta.

