Missing mom, 2 sons are found a day after vanishing, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Monday afternoon that a missing mother and her two sons were found, just after authorities released new information and new photos related to the day-old disappearance.

Raleigh police first issued a news release Sunday night that said they were “assisting” in the search for Michelle Servary, 37, and her sons, Grant, 9 and Rex, 4.

In that release, police said Servary and her sons were last seen Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Alumni Drive, which is near Lake Raleigh at the Centennial Campus of N.C. State, the news release said.

On Monday afternoon, police said the trio was last spotted around 11 a.m. Sunday near Silver Lake in the 5000 block of Tryon Road.

“While no foul play is known to be associated with their disappearance, the RPD is assisting efforts to locate them to help ensure their well-being,” the news release said.

Just before 5:50 p.m. Monday, police said “Servary and the children have been located and are okay,” in another news release.

A Silver Alert from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety early Monday said that Servary was “believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

Police did not say where Servary and the children were found or what triggered the disappearance.

