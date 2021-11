WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The small shop on the west side of town was a successful spot for decades. With the closing of the 13th and West store, Knolla's now has 4 locations. "It's tough. It's sad. It's kinda like losing my Dad all over again when he passed away, but I know that he wouldn't want it to keep going the way that it was," Darinda Knolla, Pat Knolla's daughter shared. "It was a very successful spot. It ran for a very long time. He always had a small staff. He was the heart of that store. My bonus Mom did her best and she ran it as well as she could. I think it's just things that were beyond her control."

