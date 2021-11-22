LAVTA Service over Thanksgiving Holiday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County small business owners are hoping shoppers will make purchases Saturday during Small Business Saturday, one day after the crowds at malls and stores for Black Friday were smaller than in past years. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 for the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “Shop Small” and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration became a co-sponsor in 2011. Small Business Saturday set a record with an estimated $19.8 billion in reported spending in 2020, according to the Small Business Administration. Another record...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO