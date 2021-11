Even though Tom Zuppa has endorsed Rich Boggiano, we should all keep in mind that “Rubber Stamp Richie” is still the same inept political hack that he’s always been. The people of Ward C voted against Rich Boggiano and his machine-style politics on November 2. That said, the voters of Ward C should sustain that vote of no confidence by casting their ballots for Kevin Bing on December 7 – for a “New Day for Ward C” and for “real” progressive change.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO