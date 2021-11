Niko Mikkola hasn’t played since November 4th. It’s not entirely due to his on-ice acumen - he was out for ten days thanks to landing on the Covid-19 protocol list. Upon his return to active play, he missed out on returning to the lineup. Jake Walman’s ahead of him on the depth chart, and with the recall of Scott Perunovich - who looks like he belongs in the NHL after just a few games - both he and Walman have been knocked a peg down the depth chart.

5 DAYS AGO