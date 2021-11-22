ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Elgin shooting Sunday

By Rick West
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was killed Sunday in Elgin in what police say was an isolated shooting incident. An Elgin Police Department release on Facebook said officers responded at 6:27 p.m. Sunday to the...

mizerbob
6d ago

Not casting aspersions but we never EVER had this problem until we had the Spanish ethnicity moving into Lord's Park Manor along with the other problems that are increasingly occurring with the influx.

