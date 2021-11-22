Woman killed in Elgin shooting Sunday

A controversial plan to build a gas station and convenience store on Mundelein's north side cleared some important bureaucratic hurdles this week. After hours of discussion that included many comments from people opposed to the proposal, Mundelein's planning and zoning commission voted just after midnight Wednesday to recommend the village board allow a trio of building-code variances for the Thorntons station proposed for the northeast corner of routes 45 and 176.

