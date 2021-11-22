Bengals halt skid with confidence-building win over Raiders

It has been a disastrous two months for the Raiders, but the challenges for owner Mark Davis have just begun. Davis will essentially spend the next two months making more football decisions than some NFL are forced to make in a decade. Here are the potential jobs at stake in...
The Cincinnati Bengals and host Las Vegas Raiders will each try to end a two-game losing streak that has dampened a promising start when they meet on Sunday. The Bengals (5-4) and Raiders (5-4) were each atop their respective divisions a few weeks ago but are now seeking a much-needed victory to prevent them from falling further out of playoff contention.
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) host their second-straight game for Week 11, this time against a Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) team that is coming off a bye week. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. What to watch for. Not many things went right for the...
That’s more like it. Kansas City got back on track offensively, with Patrick Mahomes finding open receivers all over the field throughout the evening en route to a five-touchdown performance. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each had big nights, and Darrel Williams was a major factor in the passing game. The defense did its job, keeping Derek Carr and Co. in check for the competitive portion of the game.
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury. What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense...
What will we see from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?. Will they respond and break a two-game losing streak to improve to 6-4 or will they drop their third straight game and fall to 5-5 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. This...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals defense had a big bounce-back performance, rookie kicker Evan McPherson tied an NFL record and the offense did just enough. It all led to a 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The win marked the first...
The BYE week couldn’t have come sooner for the Cincinnati Bengals, who were spiraling downward after a 5-2 start. The stripes now find themselves with a record of 5-4 and facing a team with a similar story. The Las Vegas Raiders also started the season 5-2 and have dropped their...
The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on track. Coming out of the bye week after two straight losses, the Bengals put together a 19-point fourth quarter to turn an otherwise close game into a blowout, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on the road Sunday. Cincinnati led just 10-6 going into...
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a victory over the Raiders in Vegas, They did great in the 4th quarter to bring home the victory! Can I get A WHO DAY!!! Via Fox19 The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month. “We had that losing feeling the […]
What happens in Vegas sometimes doesn’t always stay in Vegas, as the Bengals hope their return to their winning ways stays with them after leaving Sin City with a huge 32-13 win over the Raiders to move to 6-4. In what turned out to be a wild week in the...
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 11 needing a win after dropping their last two games. Fortunately, they did just that, storming into Las Vegas and winning the game 32-13 against the Raiders, moving to 6-4 in the process. With the win, Zac Taylor has matched his win total from the past two seasons through just 11 weeks of the 2021 season.
Just the facts: Cincinnati Bengals 32 Las Vegas Raiders 13. Storyline: Raiders defense wilted in the end and Raiders offense mounted only a single TD drive. A season is unraveling with a head coach who had to resign last month and two players waived this month because of off-the-field problems.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor held a press conference on Monday to review Sunday's 32-13 win at the Las Vegas Raiders, take an early look at this week's AFC North game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and much more and here is the transcript:. Assess how clean the...
LAS VEGAS -- The relief the Cincinnati Bengals sought after two straight losses didn’t come until late on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. On a pivotal third-down play in the fourth quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase open in the back left corner in the end zone. The touchdown all but eliminated the drama in what eventually turned into a 32-13 win.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made the most of his lone touchdown pass during Sunday's 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, connecting with former LSU teammate and top rookie Ja'Marr Chase on a 5-yard throw with 5:03 left that pushed his team's lead to nine points. It was an important play for the duo coming out of Cincinnati's bye week as the Bengals snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race.
