Woman cited after reports say she was upset about Popeye’s biscuits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Myrtle Avenue woman was arraigned in municipal court today on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damaging after reports said she attacked an employee at a South Side restaurants over burnt biscuits.

Rahniqua Jenkins, 23, pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 6.

Reports said Jenkins was cited after officers were called about 8:40 p.m. for a report of a fight with a gun at the Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken, 40 West Midlothian Boulevard.

When officers arrived they blocked in Jenkins’ car which was in the drive through and found a holstered gun on her front seat that was later to be found to be a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun,

Reports said an employee who works in the drive through told police Jenkins was upset some biscuits she bought earlier were burnt and she wanted new ones. The employee told her she needed a receipt to get new ones, and Jenkins did not have a receipt.

When she was told she would have to buy new biscuits because she did not have a receipt, reports said she became irate and refused to leave. The employee came out with his phone to get a shot of her license plate and Jenkins was waving a gun around, knocked the phone out of the employee’s hand, and smashed it against a wall.

The employee tried to go inside to lock the door but he got his finger smashed before he could get the door locked. He told police Jenkins was outside shouting and waved her gun at him.

Jenkins told police she had the gun but took it off her holster when she got out of her car because she did not want to frighten the employee, reports said. Reports said she admitted to knocking the phone out of his hand.

She was issued the citations at the scene and released with a court date.

