Show the environment some love with this $10 insulated stainless steel tumbler

Add functional style to your kitchen with the HAY Sowden Toaster. This unique design features plastic and stainless steel for a durability. And since it shares the same beautiful colors as the rest of George Sowden’s HAY collection, it’s truly an eye-catching piece. But this one-of-a-kind toaster isn’t all about looks. With the browning dial, it lets you adjust your toast to your preferred level of doneness. What’s more, you can even set thicker pieces of bread atop the toasting vent to make them lightly crisp. Even better, this artistic toaster is easy to clean. That way, it always looks good. Additionally, the Sowden Toaster comes in three different colors: EU Grey, EU Blue, and EU Yellow. These soft hues add warmth to any nook of your kitchen and ensure that this appliance syncs with your home’s decor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO