COVID-19 update: 11,387 new cases, 50 more deaths over the weekend

The U.S. has had a tumultuous time with COVID over the last year and a half. As we enter our second winter with the virus still not contained, many people remain nervous—and for good reason. Last winter, COVID hit new heights in the country, surging significantly as people traveled and gathered for winter holidays despite warnings from health officials. According to The New York Times, the U.S. saw more daily cases and deaths in Jan. 2021 than at any other time before or since. Cases then dropped again after vaccines were introduced—but picked up as the Delta variant brought on another spike over the summer. While numbers had been falling again recently, they're now back to moving in the wrong direction. So, why are COVID cases rising again in the U.S.?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO