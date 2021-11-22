ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 update: 11,387 new cases, 50 more deaths over the weekend

By Marni Pyke
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 reached 11,387 over the weekend with 50 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. Illinois hospitals were treating 1,833 COVID-19 patients Sunday night. Between Friday and...

