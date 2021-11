NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway fans were devastated Friday night to hear of the passing of composer Stephen Sondheim. Some of them rushed to the Theater District without tickets to pay tribute to the legend. “Cast, musicians, crew dedicate tonight’s and going forward for our entire run to Stephen Sondheim,” actress Patti LuPone said. Before Friday’s production of “Company,” LuPone, the show’s star, was joined by the entire cast to pay tribute to Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics for the show. Director Marianne Elliott said the performance was a celebration of the joy Sondheim brought to audiences. “Well, he’s like Shakespeare, isn’t he?...

