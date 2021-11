Winter, to many, is the greatest time of year. With gorgeous decorations, a magical layer of snow, and festive holiday vibes everywhere, it’s no wonder winter becomes a wonderland of joy. Despite the cold, there are plenty of places to enjoy a bit of greenery in Cleveland… like the Cleveland Botanical Garden, where A Garden Holiday paints the landscape with festivity and life. Bundle up and brave the cold, because this is one Cleveland event you won’t want to miss.

