Dating Survey

Grown on every date palm tree across hotter regions of the world, such as the Middle East, dates offer a healthy and naturally sweet alternative to the many manufactured sweets found in the West, which contain vast amounts of refined sugar. Offering a variety of colors and flavor choices, dates are a nutritious snack that is high in fiber and antioxidants and can be eaten fresh or dried. Capitalizing on their sweet flavor, dates are a source of fructose which is a natural sugar that can be found in fruit, providing a taste similar to caramel and which may be an excellent substitute to white sugar when turned into a paste when cooking your favorite recipes.
