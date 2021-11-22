ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctor on rise in COVID infections ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRGV

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations slowly on the rise

The number of reported COVID-19 infections is slowly rising. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday that the seven-day average of reported COVID-19 cases nationwide has increased. The CDC data tracker shows that COVID-19 cases have been going up throughout November, after falling since September. "We get...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Infectious Diseases#Covid#On The Rise#Cbsn
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS News

Omicron coronavirus variant sparks global concerns

CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann discusses growing concerns over the Omnicron variant of the coronavirus. These concerns are coinciding with a rising number of cases in the U.S. and soaring travel numbers over the holiday season. Also, John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, sits down with CBSN's Lana Zak to answer pressing questions about this variant and how it could impact life in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

COVID infections in children are rising

NEW YORK - As the holiday season unfolds, pediatricians are sounding the alarm about rising COVID-19 cases among children. Child cases have declined since a peak of 252,000 the week of Sept. 2 but COVID cases among children remain high, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nearly 142,000 children tested positive for the virus between Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, an increase of about 32% from two weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBUR

'Numbers that we should be paying attention to': A doctor on rising COVID cases as holidays approach

This Thanksgiving is coming at the same time as coronavirus indicators are ticking up in Massachusetts. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows between Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 went up 27%. Since the start of the month, the seven-day rate for people testing positive for the virus is up a full percentage point to over 3%. Each day, around a dozen people are dying in Massachusetts because of COVID-19. (Here are our charts and map tracking COVID case trends in the state.)
BOSTON, MA
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

CBS News

321K+
Followers
41K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy