Fans have been worried about fan-favorite Bachelorette Tayshia Adams this week. She ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday with Zac Clark and finished the 26.2 miles in less than five hours. Following the race, she said she was fine and recovering well. Thursday she found herself in the emergency room. Nobody knew what was going on but assumed it was from something related to the marathon. Saturday morning, Tayshia is clarifying what happened and fans may be surprised at what she had to say.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO