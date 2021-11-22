ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Where We About To Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies At 6, GoFundMe For Family Reaches Nearly $70K

By Shannon Dawson
 5 days ago

Viral internet star Antwain Fowler has passed away according to his official Instagram page. The 6-year-old grew famous on social media for asking his mother “Where we about to eat at” in a short and adorable clip that originally surfaced in 2019.

Over the last few months, his mother China was documenting his difficult battle with the Auto-immune disease Enterapothy, a rare immune deficiency disorder that attacks the intestines. Antwain had been diagnosed with the condition since July 2015, according to a GoFundMe Page created by his mother , which has amassed over $66K in donations from his loving supporters. “Antwain underwent over 25 surgeries” because of his severe health condition, the campaign page noted.

It’s still unclear as to what caused the tragic death of the young tot, but according to his mother, Antwain developed pneumonia at some point during his hospital stay, however, he was previously able to fight the infection off. China wrote about the challenges of tending for Antwain in addition to her other responsibilities.

“It’s been a struggle as a parent with other children juggling the back and forwards trips between home and the hospital, But I’m getting it done. We just want him with a normal life,” she explained.

At one point it appeared as though Antwain’s health was on the mend. Earlier this month a post was uploaded to his account detailing good progress from a transplant treatment that the 6-year-old received to help him gain back his muscle mass.

“Can’t wait until he’s back 100 percent” the caption added.

However weeks later, on Nov. 22, China wrote a heartbreaking eulogy dedicated to the memory of her son.

“I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn’t you were meant to be seen,” the post read. “My precious babyyyyy my god I just cannot believe it this is unbelievable man I’m tryin soooooo hard so so hard but I can’t dodge the feeling… God you really did a number on me I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this A huge whole in my heart the strength I had left with you baby Still haven’t grasped the fact that you actually left me Baby come back I need you.”

Many of the young superstar’s fans have reached out to share their condolences on social media.

“Love you big boy! I know you’re up there entertaining Allll of the heavens. To your mom- I pray for your strength, comfort, healing, unwavering faith, and endless support from all of his fans. May God bless you, in a mighty way,” wrote one person on Twitter.

While another user commented, “Lil man brought a smile to all of us. RIP and my condolences to his family. You can tell that he was loved.”

Antwain also brought the world laughter with another funny video where he could be seen holding a camera close to his face while asking his mother “Is that me?”

Our prayers are with Antwain’s family during this difficult time. Please consider donating to his GoFundMe here.

