Julia Garner. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Who the hell is Anna Delvey?" the video's description reads. "Inspired by the true story of a total fake."

"Written by Rhimes, the series (premiering in 2022) follows a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates [sic]ju the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well," Deadline relayed in October. "But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series is based upon Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine story "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" from May 2018, and it marks Rhimes' first created series since ABC's Scandal (2012-18).

Garner is primarily known for starring as Ruth Langmore on Ozark, and she has won two Primetime Emmys for the role. Chlumsky is a six-time Primetime Emmy nominee for her supporting role of Amy Brookheimer on Veep (2012-19).

Inventing Anna's cast additionally boasts four-time Emmy nominee Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Terry Kinney (Billions) Arian Moayed (Succession) and Jeff Perry (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal).