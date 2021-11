Building a balanced team in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the key to success. Sure, you can brute force your way through battles with whichever Pokémon you think look the coolest, but having a variety of types to cover all of your weaknesses will certainly make things go more smoothly. Of the three starters, Chimchar is arguably the best thanks to its high speed, attack, and special attack that’s enhanced with a secondary Fighting-type when fully evolved. But what should the rest of your team look like? Here’s a look at the five Pokémon that complement Chimchar to help you get the best possible team composition for your adventure in the Sinnoh region.

