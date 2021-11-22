Newburgh Town Council holding meeting on proposed annexation

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Newburgh Town Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday about an ordinance proposing to annex property north of Sharon Road and east of Old SR 261.

The proposed ordinance to annex about 380 acres, the corresponding fiscal plan, and the legal description and maps of the annexation area will be available for inspection at the Newburgh Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Town Hall.

