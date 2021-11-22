ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City claims conflict of interest in request to disqualify Sidley Austin

By Kelley R. Taylor
bondbuyer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s intervention by the city of New York to disqualify a law firm from a qui tam case involving alleged price fixing of municipal bonds brings conflicts of interest to the forefront of already prolonged and complex litigation. Managing conflicts of interest is not only important for attorneys...

www.bondbuyer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bondbuyer.com

SEC wins $100,000 penalty from New York pension scandal broker

The Securities and Exchange Commission has won a $100,000 civil penalty from John Paulsen, a former broker-dealer at Sterne Agee charged with aiding and abetting in a pay-to-play scheme with the New York State Common Retirement Fund. The final judgment from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...
LAW
Investopedia

The New York City Recovery Index: November 15

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 65 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published November 16, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery index recaptured some of its losses the week prior, rising just over two points to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enr.com

City Scoop, NY region - New York City: November 2021

“Community” sums up current construction trends in New York City, Gross says. “There is an increase in multifamily buildings” that also house charter schools, he notes. “There is tremendous demand for charter schools, and while [they] would prefer to be stand-alones … they are being built within a larger development.” Gross sees this as a sensible combination. The schools alone “are often not big enough to fill up the buildable area of the site,” he says, so linking the two “helps to maximize site use.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

Assessing and Reversing Environmental Injustice in New York City

Danielle Muoio Dunn checks in with an environmental justice effort that launched in New York City just before the onset of the stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of the early pandemic. Backing up the beginning, Mayor Bill de Blasio hired Adriana Espinoza at the beginning of 2020 to lead New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
New York City, NY
Government
ABA Journal

Sidley Austin implements executive training and new titles for associates

Senior Sidley Austin associates are getting new titles and new opportunities to learn business skills. Beginning Jan. 1, Sidley associates in their fourth through eighth years with the firm will have opportunities to attend MBA-level executive leadership programs at top business schools, such as Harvard University, Columbia University, Stanford University, the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, according to a press release and a story by Law.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#City Of New York#State Supreme Court#Edelweiss Fund#Llc#Vrdo
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
PLANetizen

Update: Coronavirus Vaccination Litigation against Biden Administration

"The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to reinstate its coronavirus vaccination or testing requirement for private businesses 'as soon as possible' and to get rid of an earlier ruling that has temporarily blocked one of the White House’s signature policies, set to take effect in January, writes Ann E. Marimow, legal affairs reporter for The Washington Post on Nov. 23.
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Travel to the Islands -- In New York City

Mention New York City and "islands" in the same breath, and it's likely that Liberty and Ellis will come to mind. Liberty Island is home to the world-famous statue which, since 1886, has welcomed people to the United States. Once here, many of them were processed through the immigrant station on Ellis Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
Robb Report

For $43 Million, You Can Pick Up a Historic Bel-Air Mansion From a Media Heiress

People may be slowly returning to major cities, but that hasn’t stopped Taylor Thomson from listing her Los Angeles digs for $43 million. The residence is one of the first properties ever built in Bel-Air, according to the listing, and sits on about one acre of land. Thomson is the granddaughter of Roy Thomson, a British media mogul who at one point owned publications such as The Times and The Sunday Times. The family’s investment company owns 66 percent of Thomson Reuters; her net worth is about $9 billion, according to Bloomberg.  The home itself is an 8,799-square-foot residence, with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms....
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

It’s a practice long complained of. CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Chinese regulators ask Didi Global to delist from NYSE: report

China's regulators are asking technology watchdog has asked Didi Global Inc. to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, reported Bloomberg News on Friday. over concerns the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive information. Citing sources, the report said the Cyperspace Administration of China, which looks after data security, has made the request. Plans would include either privatization at the $14 per share IPO price when it listed in June, or a Hong Kong share float that would be at a discount, those sources added. Neither Didi nor the China tech agency responded to requests by Bloomberg for comment. Didi shares closed Wednesday at $8.11. Shares of stakeholder Softbank slumped 5% on Friday, with global markets also weighed by news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy