ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England manager Gareth Southgate signs extension through 2024

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckLtR_0d43i1LZ00
England manager Gareth Southgate Press Association

Reports surfaced earlier this year that England Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham wanted to extend manager Gareth Southgate through the 2024 UEFA European Championship after Southgate guided the Three Lions to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, which England lost to Italy on penalties.

On Monday, England announced both Southgate and assistant coach Steve Holland put pen to paper on contracts that are set to run through the end of 2024.

England officially qualified for next year's World Cup earlier this month and will enter qualifying for the 2024 Euro in March 2023.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles," Southgate explained for the official release. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark, John [McDermott, FA technical director] and the Board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work. We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

According to James Olley of ESPN, Southgate was earning £3 million per year before Monday's development, but his new deal is worth approximately £5 million annually and also includes performance clauses and bonuses following the team's successes under his guidance over the past five years.

Southgate served as manager of Championship side Middlesbrough until he shifted to international football. He has insisted he has no interest in making a return to club management this fall even after massive teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United parted ways with bosses throughout the first half of the 2021-22 domestic season.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough recently appointed Chris Wilder their new manager shortly after they parted company with Neil Warnock.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Gunner claims Wenger may disagree with Arteta over two players

Martin Keown has claimed that he believes Arsene Wenger would question Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s use of Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares of late. The Gunners got back to winning ways after our recent loss to Liverpool, beating Newcastle 2-0 this afternoon. It wasn’t the perfect performance, with a number of chances wasted a little unnecessarily in the opening 45 minutes, including Tavares who had decided to shoot from distance ending our attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate will rotate his players as England bid to seal World Cup spot

Gareth Southgate will rotate his squad in San Marino as England look to seal World Cup qualification and end a memorable year on a high.The Three Lions, who started 2021 with a 5-0 victory behind closed doors against San Marino, head to the microstate for the return fixture in what will be their 19th and final fixture of the year.England were a penalty shoot-out away from sealing a historic European Championship triumph during that time and, barring the unthinkable, will get another shot at silverware in Qatar next winter.Friday’s 5-0 Wembley win against Albania means they only need to avoid...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Neil Warnock
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate promises England will not close their eyes to Qatar controversy

Gareth Southgate has promised England will not close their eyes to the controversies surrounding Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup when they play there next year. England formally confirmed their place at the tournament in 12 months with a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino in Serravalle on Monday. Qatar has...
WORLD
The Independent

Cooperation of clubs crucial to England’s World Cup bid, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is hopeful of getting the full cooperation of clubs as he admits picking the right squad for next year’s World Cup will be vital given the rapid turnaround.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The World Cup final takes place on December 18, with the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Such a tight schedule presents new issues for international managers such as Southgate, who are usually able to spend plenty of time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Tottenham Hotspur#Uk#Espn#Middlesbrough
fourfourtwo.com

"You need to be quotable to stay relevant": Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's criticism of England defender Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate has seemingly slammed Roy Keane's comments over Harry Maguire celebrating for England, saying that some pundits chase the "next day's headlines". England manager Southgate previously worked with Keane for ITV as a pundit and says that he has empathy for pundits. Keane labelled Maguire "embarrassing" for putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We’ve been very impressed’: Gareth Southgate says Conor Gallagher deserves England call-up

Gareth Southgate insists Conor Gallagher “deserves” his first England call-up after he was promoted from the Under-21 squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino.The Three Lions just need a point against the nation who sit bottom of the Fifa rankings in order to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw all withdrew from the squad set to travel to San Marino, with Gallagher added to Southgate’s ranks.The Chelsea midfielder has impressed during a loan spell at Crystal Palace so far this season and follows in the footsteps of Emile...
FIFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails England’s ‘really good year’ after San Marino thrashing

Gareth Southgate hailed England’s “really good year” after his side thrashed San Marino 10-0 in their final 2022 World Cup qualifier. The victory on Monday night ensured England of their place in Qatar next year and, although the scoreline was farcically one-sided as Harry Kane scored four goals in the rout of the world’s lowest-ranked side, Southgate praised the hard work of his players and staff throughout the qualifying campaign to secure top spot in Group I. “The qualification was earned away in Budapest, away in Warsaw, away in Albania and I’ve got to credit all of our players and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

From a bronze statue unveiled in Naples to humble offerings of flowers at his childhood home in a Buenos Aires slum, people around the world mourned the death one year ago Thursday of football great Diego Maradona. Outside his humble childhood home, bouquets of flowers and messages piled up -- one reading: "You gave us heaven."
SOCCER
The Independent

Celtic drop into Europa Conference League after late collapse in defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Europa League were dashed in agonising fashion as a late fightback from Bayer Leverkusen denied them a famous victory in Germany Ange Postecoglou’s spirited side knew they would probably require a win to keep their last-32 dream alive and they were on course for this outcome until the closing stages after a Josip Juranovic penalty and a strike from Jota cancelled out Robert Andrich’s early goal for the hosts.However, Leverkusen hit back twice in the closing eight minutes to win 3-2 and top the group.The result means Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy