ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield Doesn't Care About Cleveland Fans Who Won't Be Quiet on Offense

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAE6r_0d43hizE00
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns / Jason Miller/GettyImages

The Cleveland Browns beat the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, 13-10, with Baker Mayfield barely outdueling Tim Boyle. Fans were not thrilled and neither was Mayfield, who left the field immediately after the game and did not speak with the press. Then his wife went on Instagram and shared a post calling out his teammates.

Today Mayfield spoke with the media. He was asked about the boos from the Cleveland faithful and didn't seem too impressed with them either.

So people inside the Mayfield home do not think his Browns teammates are tough enough and they don't think the fans know how and when to cheer properly. Seems like a recipe for disaster when you combine that with Mayfield's poor play and lack of a new contract. Could be an increasingly ugly situation as the Browns are currently in last place in their own division.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Blasts Browns Fans for Booing Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been a frequent topic on Colin Cowherd's show since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's long said Mayfield isn't that talented and wasn't worthy of being a top pick. On Tuesday, Cowherd declared that Browns fans aren't being fair when they criticize Mayfield because it isn't his fault he was overhyped.
NFL
The Big Lead

It's Time For the Browns to Bench Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are on the precipice of another lost season. They're 6-5, in last place in the AFC North. Baker Mayfield is hurt and clearly struggling. The team will travel to Baltimore on Sunday to face off against the Baltimore Ravens who will presumably welcome back Lamar Jackson after the former MVP missed last week with a non-COVID illness.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
FanSided

Baker Mayfield has started a Browns civil war

If you made it to this point that means you didn’t just get mad at a headline and leave a hateful comment on the post – so you deserve a pat on the back. Let’s check out how Baker Mayfield is exciting a Browns civil war. The Cleveland Browns fan...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Browns
600 ESPN El Paso

Jarvis Landry Sends Subtle Shots At Baker Mayfield

The saga with Baker Mayfield and his wide receivers continues onward. Whoever thought it was over with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was wrong, because now Jarvis Landry has spoken up on his quarterback. He states how he does everything right on Sundays and doesn't know why he isn't getting the ball. He also was asked about why the passing game isn't working and he responded with a no answer of no I don't I'm sorry.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Addresses Instagram Controversy

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, came under fire on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story. The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday, though it wasn’t a great day for Mayfield at quarterback. He had a rough game and was booed at one point by fans. Mayfield reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win and then refused to speak with the media.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife sends blunt message to Browns after ugly win vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy