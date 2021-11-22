Optimist Club Christmas Tree lot opens Friday

The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls will begin their annual Christmas tree fundraiser 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

The Christmas Tree lot is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year, they will have trees at the Boys & Girls Club Football Field, just east of the Central Boys & Girls Club, 1318 6th St.

The lot will be open 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4-8 p.m. weekdays.

There are four types of trees available: Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir and Scotch Pine. Trees on the lot range in size from five feet up to nine feet. Prices vary based on size and type of tree.

All proceeds from the sale of Christmas Trees goes to help youth organizations in the community, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs and Campfire of North Texas.

For more information, follow the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/optimistwftx.