ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324Q5u_0d43goxh00

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab.

Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.

Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene of the crime in three separate vehicles, WLS-TV reported. One of those vehicles, a car reported stolen from Chicago in October, was later recovered by police.

Thieves have hit the store before. In 2018, a group of eight people stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise, the Chicago Journal reported. The store was also targeted in 2014 by a group who stole close to $120,000 in merchandise. Police have not said whether there is any indication that any of the thefts are connected.

“The attorney general is looking into this investigation as well and whether or not to tie it to a larger scale investigation,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger told WLS-TV.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Large group of thieves rob Best Buy in suburban Minneapolis

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A group of 20 to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in Minnesota, stealing numerous electronic items Friday night, authorities said. The robberies in the store, located in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville, occurred at about 8 p.m. CST, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The thefts...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KRMG

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
KRMG

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Oak Brook, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
KRMG

Michigan highway closed after semi overturns, spills milk

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — A highway in southeastern Michigan was forced to close Saturday afternoon after an overturned semi-truck began leaking milk onto the road, authorities said. The eastbound lanes of Michigan Highway 14, known as the M-14, were closed near Plymouth after the truck fell over, WDIV reported. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

1 seriously injured in shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was seriously injured on Black Friday in a shooting that was reported at the Tacoma Mall, KIRO-TV reported. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO that people were hiding in the mall Friday night after between three and 15 shots were fired in the food court. Stores went into lockdown in response to the gunfire, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Durham mall shooting: 1 man in critical condition; 1 person in custody

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday. Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.
DURHAM, NC
KRMG

Death of 14-year-old Florida boy ruled a homicide

FLORIDA — The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week has been ruled a homicide by local police. Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens was found dead Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. local time near an Interstate 95 overpass by a passerby who spotted the boy's bike lying in the grass.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
KRMG

Motorcyclist dies after walking into traffic

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Lieutenant Matt Arnold tells us the rider rear-ended a truck as both were heading eastbound on 41st. The crash launched the motorcyclist off their bike.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy