ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals halt skid with confidence-building win over Raiders

By MITCH STACY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HE8Pp_0d43gTNK00
1 of 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals lost the first game after the bye week in each of the past five seasons.

That provided a little extra motivation for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bengals (6-4) did enough things right and wore down the slumping Raiders (5-5) in the second half for a 32-13 win that snapped a two-game skid and jump-started their confidence heading into a rigorous seven-game stretch run.

Also worth noting is that the sixth win equaled the combined total in coach Zac Taylor’s first two seasons in Cincinnati.

“We just stayed the course,” said defensive end Sam Hubbard, who had a sack and recovered Derek Carr’s fumble. “We’re making progress day by day, game by game.”

Knowing they would have to run the ball against the Raiders’ strong pass defense, the Bengals gave the ball to Joe Mixon 30 times. He and the offensive line eventually wore down Las Vegas, with Mixon picking up 97 of his 123 yards in the second half. He ran for two touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow struggled more than usual, completing 20 of 29 pass attempts for 148 yards. His best throw of the day was a 6-yard beauty to rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase in the back left corner of the end zone that opened up a 22-13 lead for Cincinnati with five minutes left in the game.

Chase, an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, leads all first-year players with eight TD catches.

Rookie Evan McPherson became the 13th player in NFL history to kick three field goals of at least 50 yards in a game, including a season-long 54-yarder to tie the score at 3 in the first quarter. His four field goals were the most in a game this season. He’s made 11 of 14 attempts.

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense limited the Raiders to 278 yards, the second time the Bengals held an opponent to fewer than 300 yards in a game. It was the third-lowest total for Las Vegas this season. Carr was sacked twice, and Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple intercepted him in the fourth quarter. Two plays after Apple’s pick, Mixon broke for a 20-yard TD that put the game out of reach. The Raiders were just 1 for 7 on third down.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Burrow wasn’t sharp. His 148 passing yards were a career low. He forced throws, fumbled on Cincinnati’s first possession of the game and was bashed around by the Raiders’ pass rushers. He was sacked three times. The fourth-quarter scoring pass to Chase was his first TD toss in eight quarters. After a sack near the end of the first half, he limped off the field favoring his surgically repaired left knee, but apparently is OK.

“Every game is going to be played with a different style,” Taylor said. “We knew this was a game we were going to have to run the football. (Burrow) just wants to win, and he doesn’t care what it looks like.”

STOCK UP

Mixon — and the offensive line — just kept grinding and finally broke the Raiders. After averaging just 2.4 yards on 11 carries in the first half, he pushed it up to 6.5 on 19 carries in the second. His 30 carries were a season high.

“We were definitely fortunate enough to wear guys down,” Mixon said, “and big runs started to come.”

STOCK DOWN

Besides Chase’s slick TD catch, Bengals receivers were lacking in big plays. Tyler Boyd had six catches for 49 yards, Chase had three for 32, and Tee Higgins had two for 15. The longest gainer was a 17-yard reception by Chase.

KEY NUMBER

1 — Number of Bengals’ penalties against the Raiders.

NEXT STEPS

The Bengals put themselves right back in the AFC North race. Five of their last seven games are at home, and they play all three AFC North rivals again, starting with the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m really proud of them to go out after a bye, get a big road win and come back and get ready for a big-time divisional game at our house,” Taylor said.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Bengals

Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals square off for their Week 11 matchup, John Sheeran from Cincy Jungle was kind enough to join me on this week’s episode of the Behind Enemy Lines podcast. Joe Burrow’s development post knee injury. What Ja’Marr Chase has brought to Cincy’s offense...
NFL
National football post

Bengals, Raiders stare down must-wins in contest

The Cincinnati Bengals and host Las Vegas Raiders will each try to end a two-game losing streak that has dampened a promising start when they meet on Sunday. The Bengals (5-4) and Raiders (5-4) were each atop their respective divisions a few weeks ago but are now seeking a much-needed victory to prevent them from falling further out of playoff contention.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs graded an ‘A’ for dominant win over Raiders

That’s more like it. Kansas City got back on track offensively, with Patrick Mahomes finding open receivers all over the field throughout the evening en route to a five-touchdown performance. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each had big nights, and Darrel Williams was a major factor in the passing game. The defense did its job, keeping Derek Carr and Co. in check for the competitive portion of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders/Bengals Preview: The Cincy Defense

As the Las Vegas Raiders descend on their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, a few parallels appear between the teams. Both will enter the game at 5-4, saddled with impressive wins and maddening losses, looking to snap losing streaks. Coincidentally, with neither team showing a major advantage over the other. The key to defeating the Bengals relies on balance.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders’ skid up to 3 games as offense sputters against Bengals

The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders-Bengals game thread

What will we see from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?. Will they respond and break a two-game losing streak to improve to 6-4 or will they drop their third straight game and fall to 5-5 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. This...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Joe Mixon 30#Td#Eli
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Raiders’ tailspin continues as Bengals win comfortably at Allegiant

The score may not look as embarrassing, but the Raiders’ second straight home loss was every bit as bad as the first. Cincinnati beat Las Vegas 32-13 Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, handing the Raiders their third straight defeat overall. The Raiders now sit at 5-5 heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.
NFL
scoringlive.com

Raiders keep rolling with win over Rough Riders

IOL(9-0-0) 10 9 14 740. MAKIKI — Another week, another win. No. 7 Iolani remained unbeaten with a commanding 40-7 win over Roosevelt in a non-league matchup Friday night at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Keao Miyahira scored three times on just six touches to help the Raiders improve to 9-0 on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Bengals’ Joe Mixon has fun at Raiders’ expense in lopsided win

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon conceived the idea Thursday during practice. A “business trip” to Las Vegas was looming, and he wanted to celebrate the occasion. Even if he couldn’t enjoy the activity on Las Vegas Boulevard. When they scored a touchdown, he said, “we’ve got to do something...
NFL
Dayton Daily News

ANALYSIS: Back on track -- 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on track. Coming out of the bye week after two straight losses, the Bengals put together a 19-point fourth quarter to turn an otherwise close game into a blowout, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on the road Sunday. Cincinnati led just 10-6 going into...
NFL
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a victory over the Raiders in Vegas, They did great in the 4th quarter to bring home the victory! Can I get A WHO DAY!!! Via Fox19 The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month. “We had that losing feeling the […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Six Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders

It may not have looked like it at the start of the game, but the Bengals seemed to get back on track by beating the Raiders 32-13, which included a 19-point fourth quarter. Cincinnati improves to 4-2 on the road following their win in Las Vegas. This was a much-needed win to improve their playoff chances. According to FiveThirtyEight, they have a 53% chance at making the postseason after this win.
NFL
ESPN

Bengals' gutsy win vs. Raiders showed blueprint for making playoffs in AFC

LAS VEGAS -- The relief the Cincinnati Bengals sought after two straight losses didn’t come until late on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. On a pivotal third-down play in the fourth quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase open in the back left corner in the end zone. The touchdown all but eliminated the drama in what eventually turned into a 32-13 win.
NFL
247Sports

Joe Burrow details Ja'Marr Chase TD, Bengals' 32-13 win at Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made the most of his lone touchdown pass during Sunday's 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, connecting with former LSU teammate and top rookie Ja'Marr Chase on a 5-yard throw with 5:03 left that pushed his team's lead to nine points. It was an important play for the duo coming out of Cincinnati's bye week as the Bengals snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy