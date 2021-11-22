Talking sports with TAAN-TV

Certainly this isn’t as well-loved as the Beeb sitcoms we got yesterday, though it’s worth remembering that it was only in the last 25 years or so that ITV sitcoms got such a terrible reputation and even in the mid-nineties they were still making numerous series like Second Thoughts and Up The Garden Path that enjoyed both critical and commercial success. Not many of them have been repeated enough to worm their way into the nation’s cultural heritage, mind, with many of them fondly remembered at the time but now almost forgotten. Certainly this was a huge show in its day, as illustrated by Thames churning out four series within eighteen months in the early seventies, though much of its success is doubtless thanks to Wilfred Pickles and Irene Handl who could make any old rubbish shine.

