ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Talking sports with TAAN-TV

By SBG Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe African American Network is offering a special segment for sport lovers. TAAN-TV's Sports Talk - In...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Johnny Manziel News

We haven’t heard from Johnny Manziel in a while, but the ex-wife of the former star quarterback certainly managed to make headlines this week. The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback is now a divorced man. Manziel’s ex-wife, Bre Tiesi, revealed that the divorce has officially been finalized. Tiesi announced the news...
FOOTBALL
Mount Vernon News

Let's Talk Sports Pure sport vs. showmanship

Let’s talk showmen and showoffs. The world of sports has evolved as entertainment to reach a fan base that is younger, and in tune with swag and showing off. That means that older fans have to evolve, too, or take issue. Pure sport vs. entertainment. Let’s take issue. Now, I...
NFL
kernvalleysun.com

Let’s Talk Sports Let’s Talk Sportsmanship and Respect

Let’s talk sportsmanship and respect. Sports is about competition and doing your best on the field or in the arena and not getting off the gas until victory is assured. There is no “participation trophy” in true, traditional organized amateur or professional sports. Play hard or don’t play. Win or go home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Talk#Fox News#Utsa#Spurs
tucson.com

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Football Northern Illinois at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPN2. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
COLLEGE SPORTS
foxsanantonio.com

New Taan-TV podcast gets raw and real

TAAN TV is debuting a new show on all their platforms called "Blended Families". The show includes Co-Hosts Laura Thompson, Shaniqua Staples (related to the Staples singers), Shalonda "Lonnie" Mack, and Nakita McClure. The Naked Podcast is a show that talks about the naked truths of topics that are either...
TV SERIES
Mount Vernon News

Let's Talk Sports Turkey Bowling and odd sports

Let’s talk turkey bowling. OK … turkey bowling. Is it a sport? I promise this will flow into sports. With Thanksgiving stuffed and behind us, turkeys are still on the minds and in the sandwiches of many of us. So let’s talk about sport involving turkeys. No, not hunting wild turkeys – Missouri hunts the most, killing 47,000 per year – we are talking about taking a frozen turkey and using it as a bowling ball to knock down 2-liter bottles of soda set up like bowling pins. Sport, right?
TENNIS
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo Athletes and Coach Bradbury talk Thanksgiving Dinner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball tipped off the Las Vegas Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday playing UAB. The 4-1 Lobos looked to improve their record taking on a UAB team that was picked to finish in first place in Conference USA. Lobo Women’s Basketball will also be in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of This Florida Fan Is Going Viral

They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take...
FLORIDA STATE
pressboxonline.com

Talking Sports Business With Marty Conway And Andy Dolich

Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein discuss the hottest topics in sports business with Marty Conway and Andy Dolich, two former front office executives who now both teach sports business. • Remembering Baltimore Colts Legend Tom Matte. • What Latest Delay Means For Sports Gambling In Maryland. • Catching...
BALTIMORE, MD
tvcream.co.uk

For The Love Of Ada, Wednesday, 18.00, Talking Pictures TV

Certainly this isn’t as well-loved as the Beeb sitcoms we got yesterday, though it’s worth remembering that it was only in the last 25 years or so that ITV sitcoms got such a terrible reputation and even in the mid-nineties they were still making numerous series like Second Thoughts and Up The Garden Path that enjoyed both critical and commercial success. Not many of them have been repeated enough to worm their way into the nation’s cultural heritage, mind, with many of them fondly remembered at the time but now almost forgotten. Certainly this was a huge show in its day, as illustrated by Thames churning out four series within eighteen months in the early seventies, though much of its success is doubtless thanks to Wilfred Pickles and Irene Handl who could make any old rubbish shine.
TV SERIES
Larry Brown Sports

Retired Lakers great rips team for their unprofessional antics

One L.A. Lakers great is playing the role of Mr. Pink from “Reservoir Dogs” and reminding the team that they are supposed to be professionals. Retired seven-time champion Robert Horry, who is now a Lakers analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, ripped the team this weekend after they lost in triple overtime to the lousy Sacramento Kings.
NBA
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy