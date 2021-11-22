ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why These Chilean Stocks All Popped Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of Chilean stocks were hopping Monday morning, with electric utility Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) up by 11.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, and banks Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) up by 11.4% and 15.9%, respectively.

You can credit the voters of Chile for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kt3F9_0d43fRZf00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As Bloomberg reported Monday morning, Chile wrapped up the first round of voting in its presidential election Sunday, and far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast took 27.9% of the vote -- not enough for an outright win, but more than the 25.8% cast for his chief opponent on the left, Gabriel Boric. In the news agency's estimation, this result "squash[ed] the chances of the left overhauling the country's free-market economic model."

The result wasn't unexpected. Prior polling had also indicated that Kast would come out ahead. Nevertheless, polls aren't always reliable, and seeing that the actual votes confirmed Kast's lead was enough to send the Chilean peso up as much as 3.5% Monday. Investors are presumably reacting to the conservative candidate's promise to cut spending and cut taxes, too, "defending a free-market economic model that has underpinned three decades of rapid economic growth." It seems they like that prospect more than Boric's promises "to overhaul the system, abolishing privately run pension funds, raising taxes and boosting welfare benefits."

On top of all that, all three of these Chilean stocks were already trading at bargain-basement prices, positioning them well to outperform even if things only don't get worse -- and perhaps to seriously outperform if a rising peso strengthens their profits after the new administration takes office. Tiny Enel Chile and Itau Corpbanca trade for price-to-earnings ratios of less than 7 each, while the much larger Banco de Chile sells for only 13 times earnings -- a bargain if it achieves the near 15% annual earnings growth rate that analysts have forecast for it.

Now what

Next step -- runoff elections, which are scheduled to be held on Dec. 19.

While that leaves nearly a month in which the story might change, Bloomberg noted that conservative candidates in general -- not just Kast -- performed well during the first round of this election. This suggests that for now, at least, momentum is on the conservatives' side.

That's good news for investors, who can look forward to "a more market-friendly -- not only at the presidential level -- policy environment" in Chile after the final results arrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why SoFi Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) went public in June 2021 following a SPAC merger orchestrated by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. Since then, the stock has underperformed the broader market, and the share price has fallen 31% from its all-time high. Even so, investors shouldn't give up on SoFi just yet. In this...
STOCKS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Boric
The Motley Fool

Why AMC and Entertainment Stocks Are Down Big Today

Shares of entertainment stocks are down big on Friday as the market sells off risky assets, particularly those that may be impacted by a new strain of COVID-19. In the first hour of trading today, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) fell as much as 7.2%, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was down 9.7%, and casino stocks MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) dropped 8.6% and 11.2%, respectively. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, these stocks were down 3.1%, 8.3%, 5.3%, and 10.2%, respectively.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks to Watch in This Volatile Market

Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 17, Square announced...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chilean#Banco De Chile#Enic#Bch#Itcb#Bloomberg#Boric
The Motley Fool

Why Teladoc Stock Popped on Wednesday

Shares are down 47% year to date and 65% from an all-time high above $300 earlier this year. One analyst thinks the stock's lowered valuation has helped de-risk the investment. What happened. Shares of telehealth specialist Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) ticked higher on Wednesday, rising as much as 4.8%. As of 2:40...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Curaleaf, Hexo, and Green Thumb Stocks Popped

Germany is getting a new marijuana-friendly government. Full-scale marijuana legalization is on the agenda in Germany now. With $1 billion euros in new tax revenue on the line, Germany's move could encourage other European governments to follow suit. What happened. Here in the United States, marijuana stocks, and the Congressional...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Silvergate Capital Stock Jumped 6.5% Today

The U.S. government is ramping up its policy-writing efforts around cryptocurrency assets. That's fantastic news for a bank with assets under management that consist of 96% digital currencies. What happened. Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) rose as much as 6.9% on Wednesday, due to a rosy review from analysts at...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Longeveron Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Longeveron stock is up by a multiple of 11 after the FDA gave a Rare Pediatric Disease designation for a heart medication last week. The huge gain appears to be the result of short-sellers covering their positions. This short squeeze could end soon. What happened. Shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) were...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Popped Again Tuesday

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) inched higher Tuesday morning, rising 2.2% through 9:50 a.m. ET after the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of new subsidiary Applied Cryo Technologies. So what. Plug announced it was buying Applied Cryo a little over a month ago. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Popped Again on Friday

This would be getting boring if it weren't so exciting. On Friday, for the seventh straight trading day in a row, shares of online gaming platform Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) churned once again higher, notching a 6.6% gain as of 3:15 p.m. ET. The reason, in a word: Nikeland. So what.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Popped on Thursday

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 3.7%. As of 1:43 p.m. ET, the stock was up 3.4%. In separate news reports, investors learned that Amazon had been named a top stock for 2022 and that in was partnering with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on a concept store, using Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Cronos, and Curaleaf Stocks Dropped Today

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been leading the charge for marijuana legalization in Washington. Today, he beat a retreat -- for investors at least -- saying he doesn't want "big boys" to "make all the money" when marijuana becomes legal. Meanwhile, two multi-billion-dollar marijuana stocks got hit with sell...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Enthusiast Gaming Stock Jumped Higher Today

A record 47 million unique visitors engaged with the company's various gaming websites last month. Enthusiast Gaming is now the second most-visited gaming property behind Amazon's Twitch and ahead of Roblox. What happened. Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) were up 18.5% as of 1:05 p.m. ET after the company...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Innoviz Technologies Stock Just Popped

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is a name we haven't heard much about recently. In fact, I don't think we've so much as mentioned Innoviz here on Fool.com since back in April when the company, which makes lidar sensors for autonomous cars, went public in a special purpose acquisition company-sponsored initial public offering.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Slumped Again Today

Sea Limited's (NYSE:SE) stock price slide is accelerating today. On Tuesday, shares of the Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company slid more than 3% after the company reported better-than-expected sales for the third quarter but a huge earnings miss. Today, that share slide is turning into an avalanche, with Sea Limited stock down another 10% as of 10:15 a.m. EST.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy