Milton Keynes Christmas Fair pop-up cabins open until Christmas Eve

By Jenna Outhwaite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas fair in Milton Keynes is open until Christmas Eve giving people plenty of time to buy gifts for their loved ones. The pop-up Christmas Cabins are located in Middleton Hall outside John Lewis in Centre:mk shopping centre. Each one of them are selling unique hand-crafted gifts including...

