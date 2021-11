Warm, tasty and comforting, these Chocolate Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa Bombs are a fun recipe to enjoy on cold nights for yourself or to give as gifts!. Hot Cocoa Bombs have been a super popular drink recipe for over a year now. They are so much easier to make than you might think. We absolutely love them and have made various versions. Today I'm sharing one o our favorites so far- Chocolate Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa Bombs! They are made with a chocolate shell filled with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and peanut butter cups and then drizzled with peanut butter candy melts. This combination goes together so well that you will want to make these over and over again. Peanut butter and chocolate are the perfect pairing. So if you are going to make some of these this year then you have to try my Chocolate Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa Bomb recipe! They make great gifts!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO