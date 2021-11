GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on a crash survivor who continues defying the odds. “At the end of the day, nobody knows what tomorrow holds. Even for someone who isn’t struggling with a chronic illness, nobody really knows so you can’t get wrapped up in the future all you have is right now,” said Cheer Elite Allstars Coach Hallie Morgan.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO