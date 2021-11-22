House Passes Build Back Better Act
The Build Back Better Act or budget reconciliation bill passed the House on Friday. While the American Farm Bureau Federation is opposing the measure,...wnax.com
No really farmers like it because government pays them for not farming how does that keep up with global market makes us purchase from other country’s let’s go Brandon
best gift citizenship to illegal alien criminals and gives them tax credit for their children call your representative tell them to vote no
Ok the House passed it.What about the senate?Build Back America is it really going to benefit us?Are is it going to benefit them?Think about it now?What programs are in it for the hardworking citizens?All I have heard is infrastructure, broadband,climate control highways,bridges etc.etc.Out of all of these trillions of dollars. None of them has mentioned one time that it should be for making the citizens whole!!What I mean by saying whole.2020,was a year that so many businesses went under so many people lost crucial income for their homes and families. Through no fault of ours!Now all of a sudden the roads,broadband,etc.etc.is more important than the humans that do the work for all of that.All of those congressional leaders have dropped the ball!!
