House Passes Build Back Better Act

David Catron explains at the American Spectator why the “Build Back Better” legislation is misnamed. Less than 24 hours after the Congressional Budget Office announced that the “Build Back Better” (BBB) bill will increase the federal deficit by $367 billion, House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion legislation with no GOP votes. This bill, essentially a far left wish list of climate and social spending boondoggles, will certainly exacerbate inflation if passed by the Senate. Thus the absence of public support for BBB. A new Harvard/Harris poll asked registered voters, “Do you think a $1.5 to $2 trillion dollar social spending bill will lead to more inflation, less inflation, or would it have no effect on inflation?” A majority (56%) answered, “More.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO