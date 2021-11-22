ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Passes Build Back Better Act

wnax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Build Back Better Act or budget reconciliation bill passed the House on Friday. While the American Farm Bureau Federation is opposing the measure,...

wnax.com

Comments / 42

Harry Truitt
6d ago

No really farmers like it because government pays them for not farming how does that keep up with global market makes us purchase from other country’s let’s go Brandon

Reply(2)
17
Bud Light
5d ago

best gift citizenship to illegal alien criminals and gives them tax credit for their children call your representative tell them to vote no

Reply(1)
14
Jeffery Stanley
3d ago

Ok the House passed it.What about the senate?Build Back America is it really going to benefit us?Are is it going to benefit them?Think about it now?What programs are in it for the hardworking citizens?All I have heard is infrastructure, broadband,climate control highways,bridges etc.etc.Out of all of these trillions of dollars. None of them has mentioned one time that it should be for making the citizens whole!!What I mean by saying whole.2020,was a year that so many businesses went under so many people lost crucial income for their homes and families. Through no fault of ours!Now all of a sudden the roads,broadband,etc.etc.is more important than the humans that do the work for all of that.All of those congressional leaders have dropped the ball!!

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

House Democrats’ retributions and acting like an adult in Congress

The recent censure of Rep. Paul Gosar brought to mind a related moment from November 2016, although the thread that links the two is not immediately apparent. Two weeks ago, the House censured the Arizona Republican and stripped him of his committee assignments because he published a cartoon in a never-ending quest for notoriety.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
South Dakota State
Fox News

House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nativesunnews.today

House of Representatives passes major budget bill

The House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better bill, H.R. 5376 (as amended) by a vote of 220-213. This bill is the Budget Reconciliation measure to carry out portions of the President’s domestic agenda for social programs including child care, early education, and access to health care. A summary of the Indian health-related provisions in the bill (with the relevant amendments) is provided here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post Paid leave, tax cut for the rich, and more could get axed from social policy bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Build Back Better#Economy#House
bloomberglaw.com

Senators Push for Tax-Free Pandemic Transportation Grants

Covid-19 relief grants for motorcoaches, schools buses, and other passenger vehicle-dependent industries should receive the same tax-free treatment as aid offered to other sectors, a bipartisan group of 41 senators said. The pandemic aid package enacted in December 2020 established Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services grants, which aimed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Bill Would Build Back Badly

David Catron explains at the American Spectator why the “Build Back Better” legislation is misnamed. Less than 24 hours after the Congressional Budget Office announced that the “Build Back Better” (BBB) bill will increase the federal deficit by $367 billion, House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion legislation with no GOP votes. This bill, essentially a far left wish list of climate and social spending boondoggles, will certainly exacerbate inflation if passed by the Senate. Thus the absence of public support for BBB. A new Harvard/Harris poll asked registered voters, “Do you think a $1.5 to $2 trillion dollar social spending bill will lead to more inflation, less inflation, or would it have no effect on inflation?” A majority (56%) answered, “More.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How the House spending bill offers the first federal paid leave program

Articles in this guide describe key features of legislation passed by the House to advance President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and overhaul social and climate policy in the United States. The bill now moves to the Senate. House Democrats passed the first national paid family and medical leave program...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

JUST IN: Pelosi Sets Build Back Better Bill Vote for TONIGHT as CBO Releases Cost Estimate

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to Democrats Thursday the House is set to vote on the Build Back Better legislation by the end of the night. Democrats have been waiting for a final estimate on the cost from the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO said earlier Thursday they estimate “the funding for tax enforcement activities provided by H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, would increase outlays by $80 billion and revenues by $207 billion, thus decreasing the deficit by $127 billion, through 2031.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kokomo Perspective

Sen. Braun opposes all federal spending if border wall not included

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is promising to vote against every upcoming federal spending measure — including funding for the U.S. military — if it does not include money to continue building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The first-term Hoosier lawmaker claims Democratic President Joe Biden is making the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

