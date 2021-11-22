ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season? It depends.

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?. It depends. It can be safe if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven’t gotten the shots should delay travel. Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
bcm.edu

Celebrating Thanksgiving safely during the pandemic

With vaccines and COVID tests more widely accessible, this Thanksgiving feels much safer than last year. However, because there are still individuals who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated, it is important to take some precautions before attending a gathering. An expert at Baylor College of Medicine offers some safety tips to keep in mind when gathering with loved ones this year.
FESTIVAL
KAKE TV

Tips to stay safe during Thanksgiving travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Travel experts and state agencies are warning Kansans that there could be a larger number of drivers on the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA Kansas reports that more than 500,000 Kansans plan to travel over the next few days, and that doesn’t include the number of travelers passing through the state. AAA said that number is up 12% from 2020’s travel numbers.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Holiday Season#Hotels
Tri-City Herald

How to gather safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many cases of COVID-19 have been linked to small gatherings. This video produced by the Orange County, NC health department explains how to gather in a safer way over the holidays in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Travelers Pack Logan Airport, MassDOT Expecting Busy Day On Roads Following Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) – The days leading up to Thanksgiving get all the hype when it comes to holiday travel. But with the weekend coming to a close, Logan Airport was packed on Sunday morning with people headed home from the holiday away. MassDOT also anticipates Sunday will be the busiest travel day on the roads. “The big roadways we track are the ones leading to far reaches of the state and out of state – 495, turnpike always the big ones,” Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT Highway Administrator, said. ”A lot of people travel that way to go to their destinations and to return. (Interstate) 93, 95, all the biggest highways are the ones people to go. It really makes for difficult travel on those roadways if you have to be on them for any other reason.” MassDOT reminded drivers to be patient and stay focused on the road. Officials said distracted driving is to blame for most serious crashes this time of year.
BOSTON, MA
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
122K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy