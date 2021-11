Crypto exchange Coinbase has acquired the crypto wallet startup BRD, according to a notice from its leadership team. In a letter address to BRD's customers published on Wednesday, co-founders Adam Traidman and Aaron Voisine said: "Today, we would like to share the news that members of our team will be continuing our mission at Coinbase, where we will work together to bring the power of decentralization to even more users around the globe."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO